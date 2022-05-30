First UEFA steps for new international referees | Inside UEFA

Forty-five match officers, female and male, from throughout Europe got here to UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, for the most recent UEFA introductory course for worldwide referees – for a lot of of them, it was their first main contact with the European physique after incomes the worldwide badge that entitles them to officiate in competitions at worldwide stage.

The introductory course serves as a primer for brand new worldwide referees to organize them for an thrilling new stage of their budding careers – and to assist them develop into absolutely acquainted with the UEFA refereeing lifestyle.

“Joining the UEFA refereeing team is one of the most important moments in a young referee’s career,” mentioned UEFA Referees Committee chairman Roberto Rosetti.

“The main purpose of the course is to brief the referees about our concepts, technical guidelines and other requirements,” Rosetti added. “We explain what we want to see from them on the field of play and how they should represent UEFA, and convey UEFA’s refereeing values – underlining the discipline, hard work and dedication that they need to get to the top.”

Packed programme





Experienced former worldwide referee Björn Kuipers – now a UEFA refereeing officer -. gave invaluable recommendation to the brand new referees UEFA

Björn Kuipers, who refereed the UEFA EURO 2020 remaining final July earlier than retiring and turning into a UEFA refereeing officer, proved a perfect and influential position mannequin for the worldwide ‘rookies’ to take heed to within the course’s opening deal with. In addition to displays, the newcomers analysed match clips, took a health check and studied facets resembling sport and participant administration, in addition to technical matters resembling challenges, penalty-area incidents, handball and offside.

The referees have gained their worldwide badge by means of performances of their international locations’ home soccer, and candidates for the worldwide stage are nominated by their nationwide associations. UEFA maintains shut contact with the associations to observe referees’ progress, and lots of the officers additionally achieve essential preliminary expertise by attending programs on the UEFA Centre of Refereeing Excellence (CORE) in Nyon.

Demanding requirements





UEFA Referees Committee chairman Roberto Rosetti: “Joining the UEFA refereeing staff is among the most essential moments in a younger referee’s profession”UEFA

The key for the officials is to quickly absorb what is expected of them. “It’s a new level, a further step up for them,” Rosetti reflected, “because we set very demanding standards for them. At their first course, they take the UEFA fitness test to check their physical condition. They also take a video test and a test on the Laws of the Game, and they are given a medical check-up.

“We give them time to adapt within our sphere – they’re experiencing one of the greatest times in a refereeing life. It’s a great challenge and opportunity for them to develop as referees and as people, and they also have a fantastic chance to exchange opinions and ideas with referees from other countries who are at the same stage of their careers.”





Europe’s new consumption of worldwide referees on the Nyon courseUEFA

The new referees will quickly be handed essential UEFA assignments in varied UEFA competitions, initially of a profession path that they hope will take them to the highest and emulate a distinguished listing of match officers who additionally set out on their journey at previous introductory programs.

Quality the important thing

Rosetti emphasised that the street forward for the brand new worldwide referees includes no time stress. “There are no rules in this respect,” he defined. “The referees should always consider their next match as the most important target, take a step-by-step approach, work hard, and not think too much at this stage about taking charge of big matches.

“Quality will be the key criterion for them – thinking about their refereeing, staying focused, analysing their matches and performances…trying to be better every day. And keeping in mind that good performances will be the key to their progress.”

VAR course





A sensible session on the VAR courseUEFA

Meanwhile, because the video assistant referee (VAR) system continues to show its price as a significant supply of assist to referees of their decision-making course of, UEFA has staged a course for 30 VARs from nationwide associations throughout Europe.

The theoretical and sensible course in Nyon, which additionally made use of UEFA’s VAR amenities, was geared toward introducing further video assistant referees into the VAR staff chargeable for making use of the system at matches all through UEFA’s competitions.

“We have just appointed 108 referees and 108 VARs for 108 forthcoming matches,” mentioned Roberto Rosetti, “and it’s clear that we need more VARs to be ready and prepared for duty.” An professional staff led by UEFA Referees Committee member Carlos Velasco Carballo led the two-day proceedings.

Important VAR expertise

“We decided to implement this course, and asked associations to provide us with VARs who were not involved in our competitions but who had important experience in their domestic competitions.”

The VARs invited to Nyon got complete directions and steerage about UEFA’s VAR procedures, together with the right interpretation of the ‘line of intervention’ – when an intervention by the VAR is required for an on-field scenario.

They have been briefed specifically about UEFA’s idea of ‘minimum intervention for maximum benefit’. “Football remains the priority,” mentioned Rosetti.

“Our objective is that VAR interventions should only be made in the event of a clear and evident mistake by a referee, or in cases of serious missed incidents.”