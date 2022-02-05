First US reinforcement troops arrive in Poland, more expected

The first US troops reinforcing NATO allies in Eastern Europe amid a Russian army build-up on Ukraine’s border arrived on Saturday at Rzeszow army base in southeastern Poland.

A small airplane carrying what a Polish army supply mentioned have been US chain of command personnel landed within the morning at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport as preparations continued on the base, which is close to Poland’s border with Ukraine.

TV footage confirmed momentary lodging being ready on the G2A Arena within the close by city of Jasionka, whereas employees might be seen constructing a fence across the venue.

“As announced, the first elements of the brigade battle group from the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army have arrived in Poland,” a Polish army spokesman mentioned.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden ordered practically 3,000 additional troops to Poland and Romania to defend Eastern Europe from a possible spillover from the Ukraine disaster.

About 1,700 service members, primarily paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, will deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland “over the next days,” US Army sources have mentioned.

According to the Pentagon, a Stryker squadron of round 1,000 US service members primarily based within the German city of Vilseck shall be despatched to Romania.

The first extra US troops arrived in Germany on Friday.

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine however has deployed greater than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine’s borders and says it may take unspecified army measures if its calls for will not be met, together with a promise by NATO by no means to confess Kyiv.

The new plan goes above and past the 8,500 troops the Pentagon placed on alert final month to deploy to Europe if wanted. NATO protection ministers are anticipated to debate additional reinforcements at their subsequent assembly on February 16 to 17.

