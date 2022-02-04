First win in a year: Late goal breaks Cats’ long drought

The ultimate siren cued raucous celebrations among the many Geelong gamers and followers as a late purpose from hero Darcy Moloney secured the Cats first win in practically a yr.

Geelong held on in opposition to a brave West Coast by three factors for its first win in practically a yr.

The Cats, who hadn’t received a house recreation since February 2019, appeared to have misplaced it late when the Eagles hit the entrance with simply two minutes left, however had been led by midfield duo Rebecca Webster and Amy McDonald to a memorable victory.

The Eagles hadn’t performed a recreation in 14 days as a result of Covid protocols, and an early arm damage to Aisling McCarthy left them a participant down, making it one of many membership’s most resilient performances in AFLW.

Playing their first ever Friday evening recreation, they had been left to rue missed alternatives in entrance of purpose after they had the sport on their phrases.

The first quarter belonged to Geelong nevertheless, and when an extended handball out of a scrimmage discovered Rebecca Webster 35m from purpose, the 21-year-old spiralled one straight via the center for the primary purpose of the sport.

A minute later Phoebe McWilliams took a robust mark and kicked Geelong’s second purpose to present them the leap over the Eagles.

Georgie Prespakis was in every single place for the Cats within the opening quarter, amassing a game-high seven disposals to go along with three tackles and two clearances.

West Coast dominated the second quarter, however Geelong was in a position to flood numbers behind the ball to plug holes in its defence and solely give the Eagles robust appears at purpose, leading to them kicking three straight behinds.

The dam wall lastly broke late within the quarter when Niamh Kelly kicked a phenomenal purpose off one step from 40m out to chop the margin to simply 4 factors.

A sucker punch delivered within the shadows of halftime by the Cats and McWilliams, who kicked her second purpose of the sport, helped Geelong to a 10-point halftime lead.

An early purpose to Mikayla Bowen was nearly as good because the third quarter obtained as each groups struggled to flee one another’s’ clutches in a fiercely contested 16-minutes of soccer.

West Coast dominated subject place however struggled to penetrate Geelong’s defence, kicking 1.2 for the quarter and trailing the Cats by two-points on the ultimate break.

The tables turned within the final quarter as Geelong had one of the best of subject place for a lot of the time period however had been wayward in entrance of purpose.

West Coast took its first massive alternative in entrance of purpose via Aimee Schmidt to present the Eagles the lead with simply two minutes left.

But an enormous clearance from Rebecca Webster despatched the Cats ahead once more and Darcy Moloney intercepted an Eagles handball as they tried to work their approach out of their defensive goalsquare, earlier than placing Geelong again in entrance.

A late snap from Schmidt bounced at proper angles and virtually trickled via however grazed the surface of the goalpost and from there the Cats had been in a position to maintain on.

McCarthy’s mysterious damage

An innocuous knock landed McCarthy in severe ache throughout the first quarter to the purpose the sport was stopped whereas trainers attended to her.

The 25-year-old’s hand appeared to bend again because it obtained jammed between her and a teammate.

She was later seen cradling her left arm in her jumper as

Prespakis’ greatest but

Prespakis performed her greatest recreation for Geelong but, serving to give the Cats the early leap on the Eagles earlier than persevering with to be one of the crucial influential gamers on the bottom.

The 18-year-old was in a position to gather 15 disposals to go along with seven tackles and three clearances.

Her time ahead was additionally fruitful as she was in a position to dish off a purpose help.

Swanson again with a bang

Swanson hadn’t performed a recreation since Rd 2, however the Eagles’ captain was again with a bang.

When her aspect was below the pump early the 26-year-old lifted them across the ball, successful clearances and discovering the ball at will.

Swanson completed the sport with 27 disposals, eight clearances and three tackles.

Bowers’ league greatest and fairest goals dashed

Fremantle star Kiara Bowers’ league greatest and fairest hopes have turned to mud with the tackling machine dealt a two-match ban for a “dangerous” off-the-ball bump.

Bowers, who shared league honours in 2021 with Magpie Brianna Davey, was discovered to have deliberately bumped Bulldogs ballwinner Kirsty Lamb 40 metres off the ball within the ultimate quarter of the groups’ Tuesday evening assembly.

Lamb grabbed at her jaw and required consideration from trainers and was taken from the bottom, earlier than returning to the bottom for the ultimate minutes of the match.

The AFL Women’s match evaluate officer discovered that the bump was medium impression and excessive contact, leading to an computerized two-match penalty as per the league grading desk.

The Dockers might but attraction the ban forward of Sunday’s conflict with North Melbourne in Hobart.

Brisbane ahead Jess Wuetschner labelled the model of bump “dangerous”.

“IMO (in my opinion) bumps like this off the ball when players aren’t expecting it are dangerous,” the All-Australian wrote on Twitter.

“I still remember one I got v Carlton years ago … felt like my ribs went through me.”

Bulldogs coach Nathan Burke stated after the match that he thought Lamb “should be OK”, however that the identical might doubtlessly not be stated for Bowers.

“They might be a different story,” he stated.

“But we’ll see how that plays out.”

Bowers, who has been on the highway with the Dockers in Melbourne for a month, leads the competitors for tackles with a tally of 62 – nearly double her closest rival.

Freo’s flying begin continues in opposition to gutsy Dogs

A gutsy six-point win in opposition to the Western Bulldogs has helped premiership favourites Fremantle transfer to 5-0.

It was removed from the Dockers’ greatest displaying of the season, however their grit was on full show, kicking all their objectives into a robust wind.

It wasn’t till an Ebony Antonio purpose with two-minutes left on the clock that Fremantle sealed the win.

The Bulldogs will rue missed alternatives within the final quarter in entrance of purpose, kicking three behinds regardless of dominating territory.

Both sides did not kick a purpose within the first quarter as Fremantle loved a robust wind at their again which helped them dominate subject place with 16 inside 50s to 2.

Ashleigh Guest proved impenetrable because the Dogs flooded gamers behind the ball to solely discover themselves two factors down on the first break.

Playing her first recreation after being drafted final yr, Amy Franklin kicked the sport’s first purpose six-minutes into the second quarter after a fortuitous 50m penalty.

It ignited a wave of scoring as seconds later the 18-year-old took a robust contested mark simply 15m out from purpose and kicked her second to present Fremantle reward for his or her territory domination.

A minute later the Bulldogs kicked their a lot wanted first via Bonnie Toogood who marked an extended kick within the goalsquare and performed on.

When Kirsty Lamb, who was the Dogs’ greatest participant within the first half, added a second purpose for the hosts they had been simply two factors adrift of the premiership favourites.

The third quarter performed out a lot the identical as the primary, with Fremantle dominating subject place because it loved a robust wind benefit, however did not capitalise on its dominance, kicking simply three behinds.

Two early Bulldogs behinds introduced the margin again to only one level for a lot of the quarter, till Ebony Antonio kicked the purpose of the match from 35m out on a good angle into the wind to present the Dockers a seven-point benefit.

Young weapons shine

The Western Bulldogs broke an AFLW document by having 10 gamers below 21-years-old of their aspect, essentially the most ever, and it was one in every of their younger stars who shone within the first half.

Jess Fitzgerald, 19, had 9 disposals and 177m gained within the first half and offered a key hyperlink between the Bulldogs’ defence and assault.

Franklin was Fremantle’s first choice ultimately yr’s draft, going at choose 14, and when the sport wanted a spark as either side struggled to search out the objectives it was the 18-year-old who delivered it with two second quarter objectives.

Guest star

Premiership favorite. Highest scoring crew. Kicking with the wind.

It was a recipe for catastrophe for the younger Bulldogs defence within the first quarter and conceding 15 inside 50s would usually have resulted in a flurry of Fremantle objectives.

But due to Guest, who had a game-high eight disposals and three intercepts, the Dogs had been in a position to keep inside attain of their extremely revered opposition.

Blackburn v Bowers

It was the matchup that formed the sport in the long run as Kiara Bowers obtained the higher of Ellie Blackburn in a tense ultimate time period.

Bowers had an uncharacteristically sluggish begin to the sport however managed to place the clamps on Blackburn because the star Dog started to get on prime of the Fremantle midfield.

Bowers completed with 20 disposals, 12 tackles and 4 clearances, whereas Blackburn was in a position to notch 19 disposals, two tackles and three clearances.

BULLDOGS: 0.1 2.4 2.4 2.7 (19)

def by

DOCKERS: 0.3 2.4 2.7 3.7 (25)

MOTTERSHEAD’S BEST

Bulldogs: Lamb, Blackburn, Brown, Guest, Moody.

Dockers: Bowers, Miller, E. Antonio, O’Sullivan.

GOALS:

Bulldogs: Toogood, Lamb.

Dockers: Franklin 2, E.Antonio.

INJURIES:

Bulldogs: Lagioia (concussion).

Dockers: Sergeant (concussion).

982 at Victoria University Whitten Oval

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JAMES MOTTERSHEAD’S VOTES

3 Ok. Bowers (FREM)

2 Ok. Lamb (WB)

1 H. Miller (FREM)

