Fisher threatens 59 in S Africa golf event

England’s Ross Fisher flirted with carding the second 59 in European Tour historical past on a day of terribly low scoring within the inaugural MyGolfLife Open in South Africa.

Fisher began on the again 9 at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club and made an eagle on his opening gap of the day earlier than gathering 9 birdies to achieve 11 underneath par with two holes remaining.

Birdies on these two holes would have seen Fisher emulate namesake Oliver Fisher in breaking the 60-barrier, however the former Ryder Cup participant bogeyed the eighth and parred the final.

An opening 62 was solely ok for a share of the lead with Spain’s Nacho Elvira and South Africans Tristen Strydom and Hennie Du Plessis on 10 underneath par, with Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal a shot behind.

Elvira made seven birdies in a row to start out his again 9 and 126 gamers within the 156-strong area broke par.

Leading Australian Jason Scrivener would, by rights, have anticipated his opening spherical of six-under 66 to be difficult for the lead.

Instead, his seven-birdie spherical noticed him mendacity solely joint-Twentieth amid the birdie fest happening across the course.

Scott Hend’s four-under 68 was ok just for joint fiftieth place, with Maverick Antcliff’s two-under 70 leaving him in a tie for 93rd.