Fishers and divers join forces to cleanup the island of Odysseus

A giant, worldwide marine safety endeavor on the island of Ithaca, in

Greece, is introduced for Earth Day (April twenty second).

2021 is understood all through Ithaca because the 12 months of “The Cleanup”! The

organisations liable for eradicating 76 tons of marine litter

from the island’s seas and seashores final 12 months, return in 2022 to create an

even higher impression on the area people and setting.

Between March and June, Healthy Seas and

Enaleia with its Mediterranean CleanUp mission

are spearheading “Fishing for Litter”. During the kickoff part, 2 native

fishers have been mobilized to restrict their common exercise and as a substitute

gather marine plastic from distant coastlines, serving to the breeding and

copy of fish.

At the tip of May, volunteer technical divers from the Ghost Diving

organisation will journey to Ithaca to get well

ghost nets and different marine litter from a number of areas all through the

island. A cleanup of the Vathy harbour will probably be carried out with the

involvement of the locals, giving the neighborhood an opportunity to witness the

volunteers in motion!

A major a part of the marine litter will probably be recycled whereas the nylon

fishing nets will probably be handed to Aquafil to be

remodeled, along with different nylon waste, into ECONYL

regenerated nylon, the premise for brand spanking new sustainable

merchandise similar to socks, activewear, swimwear, carpets, and extra. Hyundai

Motor Europe is the primary supporter of the mission. Other key companions

embrace Odyssey Outdoor Activities , the

Municipality of Ithaca, the Hellenic Coast Guard. The mission is held beneath

the Auspice of the Hellenic Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Hellenic

Ministry of Environment & Energy.

It is estimated that 640,000 tons of fishing gear is misplaced or deserted in

the seas and oceans every year. It is plastic waste that doesn’t

biodegrade, remaining a whole lot of years within the setting, all of the whereas

dropping tiny particles referred to as microplastics that find yourself within the meals chain.

The phenomenon takes the title “ghost fishing” as a result of the nets seem

nearly invisible underwater trapping and killing all species of marine

animals together with turtles, fish, mammals and birds that get entangled,

endure and finally die.

The mission of Healthy Seas is to take away waste from the seas, specifically

fishing nets, for the aim of making more healthy seas and recycling

marine litter into textile merchandise. The recovered fishing nets will probably be

remodeled and regenerated by Aquafil into ECONYL yarn, a high-quality

uncooked materials used to create new merchandise, similar to socks, swimwear,

sportswear or carpets. Since its founding in 2013, Healthy Seas has

collected over 773 tons of fishing nets and different marine litter with the

assist of volunteer divers and fishers.

*About Enaleia*

Enaleia is a social, non-profit group with a imaginative and prescient to make the

marine ecosystem sustainable by round and social economic system options.

It began as the primary college for skilled fisheries in Greece and is

now devoted to analysis, schooling, and mega marine plastic clean-up

tasks, from the “Mediterranean CleanUp” within the Mediterranean Sea to the

“Bahari Safi” within the Indian Ocean. For our distinctive work, the Co-founder

and Director of Enaleia Lefteris Arapakis has been awarded by the United

Nations Environment Program as “Young Champion of the Earth” 2020 and as

*About Ghost Diving*

Ghost Diving is a global non-profit group of volunteer

technical divers specialised within the elimination of misplaced fishing gear and different

marine particles since 2009.

To at the present time, the Ghost Diving workforce has carried out diving tasks

independently or in collaboration with a number of worldwide environmental

and/or diving organizations like: Healthy Seas Foundation, Greenpeace, WWF,

Global Ghost Gear Initiative and Global Underwater Explorers.

