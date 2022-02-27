Fishing Boats In Kerala Will Run On LPG-Driven Vessels

Fishermen can make the most of present engines to connect conversion equipment with none further price (Representational)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala authorities has launched an eco-friendly scheme to transform fossil fuel-run fishing boats into LPG-driven vessels.

As a part of the socio-economic growth challenge Parivarthanam, a initiative of the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT).

Minister for Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Culture Saji Cheriyan on Friday reviewed the trial of LPG in fishing boats at Vizhinjam.

The Department of Fisheries mentioned the trial confirmed that gas price might be saved by 50-55 per cent by utilizing LPG.

“The trial was conducted in association with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), which has developed a specially-designed cylinder customised for use in fishing boats,” the division mentioned in a press launch.

Emphasising the necessity for cost-effective and sustainable practices, Cheriyan mentioned the trial revealed that fisherfolk can to avoid wasting prices.

“Fishermen face a host of issues like high fuel cost and lack of adequate catch due to depletion of marine resources. The shift from fuels like kerosene and petrol to LPG in traditional fishing boats will bring down the steadily increasing operational cost borne by fishermen,” the Minister mentioned within the launch.

The analysis and growth (R&D) centre of HPCL, in collaboration with Pune-based Vanaz Engineers Limited, developed the personalised LPG equipment solely for LPG-powered outboard engines.

According to Roy Nagendran, the CEO of Parivarthanam, using LPG in boats would scale back environmental air pollution.

“A boat powered by a 10 HP engine normally requires six to 10 litres of kerosene for one-hour operation. The wastage of a fuel like kerosene is also high as around 20 per cent of it flows out into the sea. A 2.5 kg LPG kit is enough for one-hour operation of a boat. When compared to the cost of fossil fuels, fishermen will benefit substantially from the shift. Moreover, more than one engine can be connected from a single LPG kit,” Mr Nagendran mentioned.

The outboard motor (OBM) utilizing kerosene/petrol may be simply transformed into an eco-friendly and cost-effective gas and the LPG conversion equipment may be related to the OBM with none main adjustments to it, the division mentioned.

Fishermen can make the most of the present engines to connect the conversion equipment with out incurring any further price.

Widespread use of kerosene in outboard engines usually causes the unburnt gas being flushed out into the ocean. When these boats function in inland waters, there can be an antagonistic affect on the eco system and aquatic life, the discharge mentioned.

The LPG kits have been designed particularly for the OBM contemplating necessities like pace, security, ease of use and financial savings.