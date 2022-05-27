Sports
Fit-again Sunil Chhetri boosts India’s chances in Jordan friendly | Football News – Times of India
DOHA: Upbeat with the return of talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri of their ranks, India nonetheless have a tricky job at hand after they face higher-ranked Jordan in a world soccer pleasant match right here on Saturday.
The 37-year-old Chhetri final performed for India throughout their 3-0 win over Nepal within the SAFF Championships closing in October 2021, however since then was side-lined on account of accidents.
The match is India’s final preparatory outing forward of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers which kicks off in Kolkata from June 8.
Jordan is positioned at 91st as in opposition to 106th of India within the FIFA rankings.
“Another game against a stronger team will always help,” head coach Igor Stimac mentioned about which group reached right here on Wednesday.
“It’s our last friendly game prior to qualifiers, and we need to get final answers on certain questions. Some of our youngsters will have a great opportunity to gain more experience at international level,” he added.
The squad has been in a preparatory camp for over a month, first in Bellary in Karnataka after which in Kolkata, and the coach mentioned that the health ranges of his gamers “are quite good”.
“We have another 10 days (before the Asian Cup qualifiers), and it should be perfect. The boys have done a great job, and they need to be rewarded with some good results in the Qualifiers,” Stimac mentioned.
About Jordan as an opposition group, the coach mentioned: “Jordan are ranked better than Belarus (FIFA Ranking 93) but are not as physical as Belarus. So for us, it should be a bit easier in regards to the build-up and ball possession.”
The ‘Blue Tigers‘ had played against Belarus in the FIFA International window in March, a match where they went down 0-3.
The Indian squad has been bolstered by the joining of the ATK Mohun Bagan players, who missed the preparatory camp owing to their club commitments in the AFC Cup.
“They got here very late (on May 26, 2022 morning) after taking part in 3 video games in 7 days, and therefore, we have to be cautious with them. We nonetheless have over 36 hours forward for them to recuperate and I can be making a choice whether or not to discipline them or not on twenty eighth morning,” Stimac mentioned.
Match Starts at 9:30pm IST.
