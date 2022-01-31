Fit for Future expert group delivers on 2021 objectives and renews ambitions to simplify EU law

Today (31 January), the Fit for Future Platform, the high-level professional group serving to the Commission simplify EU legal guidelines, is holding its fourth plenary assembly, chaired by Vice-President Šefčovič. The professional group is adopting a brand new listing of subjects (which is able to shortly be out there online) on which the Platform will work and concern opinions in 2022. This consists of an overarching matter on enhancing the interconnectivity between the inexperienced and digital transitions, together with by means of simplification.

This listing, additionally overlaying current EU legal guidelines within the areas of taxation, monetary companies, power, chemical compounds and meals waste, relies on ideas from the Platform members, the general public, from consultations with the SME envoys network and the RegHub community of native and regional authorities.

Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Vice President Maroš Šefčovič stated: “The Commission stays firmly dedicated to simplifying current EU legal guidelines to make sure that they keep environment friendly and match for future. I’m due to this fact happy to announce that the Fit for Future high-level professional group retains the momentum on simplification of EU legal guidelines, underpinned by adopting an bold work programme for this yr. This new work programme focuses on figuring out and decreasing burdens, whereas maximizing the advantages of EU insurance policies for each residents and companies. It is a vital contribution in help of Europe’s restoration and the inexperienced and digital transitions.”

On the premise of final yr’s work plan, the professional group has adopted 14 opinions on the potential for simplification of current EU legal guidelines in particular areas. Through its opinions, the Platform advises the Commission on alternatives to simplify current EU legal guidelines and cut back regulatory burdens in a large space of sectors, to profit as many voters and companies as attainable. The Platform is made up of representatives from member states’ authorities, the Committee of the Regions, the Economic and Social Committee in addition to key stakeholders representing companies and non-governmental organisations. Anyone can contribute with ideas on find out how to simplify current EU legal guidelines by means of the EU Have Your Say: Simplify! portal.

