Fitness doubts swirl as Ollie Robinson misses chance to feast on callow Leicestershire

Sussex 39 for 1 path Leicestershire 210 (Crocombe 3-37, Beard 3-58) by 171 runs

Ollie Robinson ‘s prospects of bowling himself into competition for the opening Test in opposition to New Zealand took one other backward step when what was formally described as a abdomen upset restricted him to just one over in opposition to Leicestershire. What he consumed forward of the sport has not been divulged, however it’s a truthful wager that it was not an ECB-approved mixture of piri-piri breaded tofu and cruciferous greens.

Fast meals led to gradual Robinson as he summoned up a single desultory over earlier than leaving the sector. He made a pair extra shortlived fielding appearances later within the day, however none have been lengthy sufficient to bowl once more. Fortunately for Sussex, Leicestershire’s innings developed a equally pallid complexion as they subsided to 210 all out in 83.4 overs.

“What are we going to do about Ollie?” will likely be a query within the In Tray of Brendon McCullum as he takes up his position as England’s new Test coach. Sussex loyally declare that his health in county cricket has been exemplary, however the further depth of worldwide cricket has caught him all too continuously quick.

Since his health was brazenly introduced into query on the finish of England’s Ashes sequence, he has missed all three Tests within the West Indies due to a again spasm within the warm-up match in Antigua, and been refused permission to play in Sussex’s Championship match in opposition to Worcestershire as a result of his health ranges have been unsatisfactory – one thing he blamed on a tooth an infection. Nobody stated what tooth it was, however as he seems to be undermining his personal profession it was unlikely to be a knowledge tooth.

In his solitary Championship match, in opposition to Middlesex at Hove final week, Robinson took seven wickets. He seems to be a bowler who will get match by bowling, an old style idea, however in some ways he’s an old style cricketer. An off-the-cuff look urged he did look in want of an over or two. To deny him cricket at Worcester as a result of he was not match sufficient would possibly effectively be seen as a tough lesson, however the method may show to be largely counterproductive. Where ought to dictates start and finish? McCullum could have a view.

Leicestershire have reached 300 solely as soon as all season, and their solely hundred in a season by which the opposite 17 counties have racked up 94 between them was a match-saving affair by Hassan Azad in opposition to Worcestershire. This supplied a chance to Robinson for one thing eye-catching, even permitting for the truth that this can be a match between the Second Division’s backside two, and so even when he had taken a 10-for, the clips would have introduced paroxysms of rage from Kevin Pietersen on social media with cries of: “Look at the batting!”

“Look at the batting!” would have been an applicable response, come to think about it, for a number of of the dismissals as Leicestershire, 69 for 1 with lunch approaching, contrived to lose seven wickets for 75 in 26 overs. In Robinson’s absence, Aaron Beard, an Essex loanee, and Henry Crocombe bowled with commendable power to take three wickets every.

Robinson’s expertise is considerable – a Test and first-class common of 21 testifies to that – however he have to be match sufficient as a 3rd seamer to bowl greater than 20 overs a day, particularly as England haven’t any recourse to a dependable holding spinner. With James Anderson and Stuart Broad approaching an age when some individuals are already contemplating a re-run of an outdated Midsomer Murders, they can’t be anticipated to select up any slack.

With George Garton absent once more due to the results of lengthy Covid, Mohammad Rizwan withdrawing on account of a household bereavement and Mason Crane recalled by Hampshire, Sussex have been up in opposition to it. The captain, Tom Haines, was pressured to make use of his personal medium tempo, with the keeper standing up, throughout the first hour.

Crocombe had Sam Evans caught at second slip, however Leicestershire have been inside an over of lunch, with Azad and Rishi Patel trying untroubled, once they contrived one of many slackest run-outs of the season. The cowl area was completely unmanned as Azad pushed the ball firmly sufficient to level, however Patel half-heartedly opted for a single, Azad, whose working between the wickets generally is a little bit of a legal responsibility, wasn’t positive in any respect, and Tom Alsop dashed from first slip to select up and throw down the stumps on the bowler’s finish with Azad effectively quick.

Considering that Leicestershire had suffered three first-innings run-outs in opposition to Glamorgan final week, Azad amongst them, the waste was felony. Patel adopted quickly after lunch to , back-of-a-length ball from Beard, and one other catch at second slip for Tom Clark.

Henry Crocombe led the road in Robinson’s absence with three wickets•Getty Images

Leicestershire have given away 4,000 free tickets for this match, lots of them to colleges, and judging by the squeals of pleasure that had met the workforce announcement at 10.40am, Patel was one thing of a favorite so his departure was a disappointment. In The Meet, the favoured hang-out of extra sedentary observers, workforce bulletins have often introduced a momentary pause within the chewing of a sausage sandwich, however squeals haven’t been logged, and it was good to see the outfield swarming with youngsters taking part in Kwik Cricket on the lunch interval.

Leicestershire’s shot-making afterwards didn’t go so effectively. Colin Ackermann chopped a little bit inducker from Haines into his stumps and Lewis Hill’s run-a-ball 35 ended with an uncontrolled leaping minimize at Crocombe and a good, leaping catch by Archie Lenham at sq. third man.

Harry Swindells was lbw on the again leg to Delray Rawlins, who additionally had the South African Wiaan Mulder caught down the leg-side. Ben Mike fell for nought, making an attempt to power a Crocombe supply off the again foot and edging to first slip. Callum Parkinson’s unbeaten 32 served as an appropriate touch upon the inadequacies of what had gone earlier than and he bolstered that after the shut.

“A frustrating day because we’re repeating errors – we had the game by the scruff of the neck at 69-1, but then we have a soft run-out and a couple of soft dismissals and we’re on the back foot,” he stated.

“We’ve got to give ourselves a chance to get into games and you don’t often do that when you don’t score big first innings runs. It felt like a decent pitch to bat on. We just have to do the basics better.”

Neither facet will wish to finish the primary part of the Championship – that is the penultimate spherical of seven – with no win to their identify. It was Sussex who closed the primary day the extra assured of reaching breaking their duck. And, within the second innings, who is aware of, a revitalised Robinson to come back.