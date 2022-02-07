Fitzgerald CCC inquiry won’t be broadened, with little to no public hearings

Public servants might be reminded of their obligations to report integrity points however the scope of former decide Tony Fitzgerald’s inquiry into Queensland’s corruption watchdog is not going to be broadened, whereas there might be few, if any, public hearings.

The new fee of inquiry underneath Mr Fitzgerald QC and Alan Wilson QC, with the powers of a royal fee, will think about the construction of the Crime and Corruption Commission – which Mr Fitzgerald’s 1989 report helped type – and the facility he believes such a physique ought to have.

Corruption-fighter Tony Fitzgerald. Credit:Tamara Voninski

The function of the CCC has come underneath elevated scrutiny not too long ago and has been accused of straying too removed from Fitzgerald’s unique intent.

Several of its instances have been thrown out of courtroom, together with legal prices introduced towards councillors.