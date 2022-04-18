Five arrested in anti-drug operation off Spain’s Canary Islands
Spanish Police sources confirmed on Sunday an anti-drug
operation which led to the seizure of a fishing boat that had 2,900
kilos of cocaine hidden inside one in all its gas tanks, Trend reviews citing
Xinhua.
The joint operation between Spanish National Police, Civil
Guards and Tax Agency officers noticed the 20-meter-long fishing boat
AKT 1 seized on Wednesday some 550 kilometers south of the Spain’s
Canary Islands. The 5 crew members of the boat had been
detained.
The AKT 1 was the primary boat to be apprehended by the patrol
vessel Condor that was assigned to the Canary Islands Customs
Surveillance Operational Area on March 15 to strengthen the
surveillance of what’s a strategic level for the battle towards
drug trafficking within the Atlantic.