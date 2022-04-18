Five arrested in anti-drug operation off Spain’s Canary Islands

Spanish Police sources confirmed on Sunday an anti-drug

operation which led to the seizure of a fishing boat that had 2,900

kilos of cocaine hidden inside one in all its gas tanks, Trend reviews citing

Xinhua.

The joint operation between Spanish National Police, Civil

Guards and Tax Agency officers noticed the 20-meter-long fishing boat

AKT 1 seized on Wednesday some 550 kilometers south of the Spain’s

Canary Islands. The 5 crew members of the boat had been

detained.

The AKT 1 was the primary boat to be apprehended by the patrol

vessel Condor that was assigned to the Canary Islands Customs

Surveillance Operational Area on March 15 to strengthen the

surveillance of what’s a strategic level for the battle towards

drug trafficking within the Atlantic.