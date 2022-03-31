Five dead in helicopter crash site near Mt Disappointment

In a brief assertion, Mr Higgins prolonged his sympathies to these concerned and mentioned the corporate was ready on additional recommendation from Victoria Police from the scene. “We will, of course, work with all relevant authorities to conduct a very comprehensive investigation into what’s occurred,” he mentioned. “The safety and wellbeing of all of our passengers and people is our highest priority and we have very stringent safety protocols in place.” The Police Air Wing positioned the wreckage at 11.45am about eight kilometres from Blair’s Hut, in a distant a part of the park, which is inaccessible on foot. Heavy fog and cloud initially hampered search efforts.

Two bulldozers and an excavator have been working to achieve entry to the crash web site, clearing bushes from the tough terrain. By Thursday night, rescuers on the bottom nonetheless hadn’t reached the location because of the thick vegetation. A Victoria Police spokeswoman mentioned some bushes close to the location have been “the size of a small truck”. A command centre has been arrange at Blairs Hut picnic space, the place about two dozen emergency personnel are co-ordinating the search of the location. Crews have lit a fireplace to maintain heat as temperatures within the closely wooded space dropped on Thursday afternoon. Police officers on the command centre at Blairs Hut on Thursday afternoon. Credit:Marta Pascual Juanola Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell mentioned a crew with “expertise in helicopter operations and maintenance, and aerospace engineering” had been deployed to analyze the reason for the accident. The different helicopter within the convoy landed safely with no one onboard injured, police mentioned.

The Bureau of Meteorology mentioned there was patchy cloud at Mount Disappointment on Thursday, with some temporary showers. But aviation professional Brian Wilson mentioned sudden climate modifications have been frequent within the space. Mr Wilson informed Nine News cloud had descended on the mountain on Thursday morning, inflicting points for the plane that have been trying to find the helicopter after it crashed. Police used infrared expertise to find the crash web site within the dense bushland.

Mr Wilson mentioned the helicopters concerned within the incident have been meticulously maintained and each pilots have been extremely skilled. Nine News reported about 20 vehicles from the State Emergency Service, police, ambulance and Fire Forest Management Victoria have been within the space by midday. Ambulance crews have been referred to as to the scene about 9.35am whereas about 15 State Emergency Service volunteers have been later dispatched from Kilmore and Whittlesea. The volunteers have been outfitted with lighting and momentary casualty shelters. Members of the Country Fire Authority are additionally on scene. A spokeswoman mentioned seven automobiles had arrived on the scene – together with 4 vehicles and three brigade automobiles – after being notified simply after 10.20am. A Melbourne Water spokesman mentioned one member of its crew who knew the world properly was helping emergency providers on the scene.