Five Europeans captured in japanese Ukraine went on trial on Monday in a court docket run by Kremlin-backed separatists, accused of combating with the Ukrainian military as mercenaries.

Three Britons — John Harding, Andrew Hill and Dylan Healy — Swede Matthias Gustafsson and Croat Vjekoslav Prebeg all pleaded not responsible, in line with Russian media.

At least a number of the fees may carry the dying penalty. Harding, Prebeg and Gustafsson, who had been taken prisoner within the space of the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, are reportedly accused of trying to “seize power by force” and “participating in an armed conflict as a mercenary”.

Hill is charged solely with mercenary exercise, whereas Healy is charged with “participating in the recruitment of mercenaries” for Ukraine, in line with the Ria-Novosti company.

The court docket mentioned the trial of the 5 defendants won’t resume till early October within the Donetsk People’s Republic, which isn’t recognised internationally. It haven’t any clarification for the delay.

In early June, two British fighters and a Moroccan had been sentenced to dying by the Donetsk separatists for being mercenaries, after being captured by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine’s industrial east. They have appealed in opposition to the choice.

A moratorium on the dying penalty has been in place in Russia since 1997, however this isn’t the case within the two separatist territories in japanese Ukraine.

Ukrainian social media has been abuzz with hypothesis that the Kremlin could search to make use of the international fighters to extract concessions from Ukraine or swap them for Russian prisoners.