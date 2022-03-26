Five hurt in strikes on fuel depot in west Ukraine city    

At least 5 folks had been wounded Saturday in strikes that focused a gasoline storage facility close to Lviv, officers stated, in a uncommon assault on the west Ukraine metropolis one month into Russia’s invasion.

“There were two missile strikes within Lviv,” the regional governor Maksym Kozytsky stated on social media, including that, “according to preliminary data, five people were injured.”

The metropolis’s mayor Andriy Sadovy stated in a later submit that “an industrial facility where fuel is stored caught fire” because of the assault.

“No residential buildings were damaged. All relevant departments are working on site,” he wrote, urging residents to stay indoors till air sirens had halted.

Plumes of thick smoke could possibly be seen within the metropolis heart and Lviv residents had been standing outdoors their houses to watch the darkish clouds billowing within the wind.

Kozytsky, the governor, added in a later submit that he had visited the scene of the strikes and that the scenario was “under control.”

AFP journalists in Lviv stated that medical automobiles and fireplace engines had been responding to the incident.

Lviv had been largely untouched by violence, rendering it a key hub for folks fleeing cities which have been below fierce Russian shelling for a number of weeks, like Kharkiv in east Ukraine.

The metropolis is simply 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the border with Poland, the place US President Joe Biden is presently visiting to shore up help for the guy NATO-member, simply over one month into Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

