Five Indian Students Killed In Road Accident In Canada

Toronto:

Five Indian college students had been killed in a street accident in Canada after the passenger van they had been travelling in collided with a tractor-trailer on the Ontario freeway on Saturday, Indian High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria mentioned on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian envoy expressed his condolences to the households of the scholars and mentioned the Indian embassy in Toronto is offering all the help to the chums of the victims.

“Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indian students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in the hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance,” he tweeted.

According to Quinte West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the killed college students had been recognized as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan, and Pawan Kumar.

An investigation into the crash is underway, officers mentioned.