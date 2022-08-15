Five infographics to show impact of Taliban takeover on Europe

A 12 months in the past the Taliban swept again into energy in Afghanistan, triggering a mass exodus of Afghans fearing their lives could be worse beneath the nation’s new rulers.

What affect did the Afghanistan exodus have on Europe?

The variety of Afghans searching for asylum within the European Union (EU) greater than doubled the month after the Taliban’s takeover on 15 August 2021, in contrast with July’s figures.

That’s based on knowledge from Eurostat.

Some 6,500 Afghans utilized for asylum within the EU in July 2021, one month earlier than the takeover. This leapt to round 14,400 Afghans making purposes in September.

Despite beginning to drop within the first months of 2022, the variety of Afghan nationals making use of for asylum was nonetheless properly above that of spring final 12 months.

How do Afghan asylum claims evaluate with earlier years?

To higher contextualise how the US withdrawal and subsequent Taliban energy seize impacted Afghan migration to Europe, we have to evaluate 2021/22 with earlier years.

Last 12 months, the variety of Afghan nationals making use of for asylum in Europe greater than doubled in contrast with the previous 12 months.

But it’s nonetheless far fewer than purposes in 2015 and 2016 when Afghans — amid ongoing instability at residence and a resurgent Taliban — joined lots of of hundreds of Syrians in coming to Europe. Over these two years, greater than 360,000 Afghans requested asylum within the EU.

Where in Europe are Afghans settling?

Looking at the place this current inflow of Afghan nationals has sought asylum in Europe is telling.

Greater numbers utilized for asylum in rich western EU international locations, with Germany taking roughly one-third of the bloc’s complete (23,940) over the interval from August final 12 months — when the Taliban seized Kabul — and April, the most recent month for which Eurostat has knowledge.

The second hottest vacation spot was France, which acquired 13,730 first-time purposes over the identical time interval.

But there are some notable exceptions.

Not a single Afghan asylum software was recorded in Hungary, Malta and Liechtenstein, based on Eurostat.

Which nation receives probably the most Afghan asylum requests per capita?

Adjusting the above figures relative to a rustic’s inhabitants presents a unique image.

On that foundation, Slovenia has acquired probably the most Afghan asylum requests. It has had 128 purposes for each 100,000 of the nation’s inhabitants because the Taliban swept again to energy final August.

Up subsequent is Austria at 107 per 100,000 folks, adopted carefully by Bulgaria — one of many EU’s poorest international locations — with 105.

And Germany and France? When adjusted to inhabitants measurement, Germany ranks ninth and France is smack bang in the course of the leaderboard at 14th within the EU.

How many Afghan asylum purposes are accepted?

The proportion of Afghan asylum requests accepted elevated within the speedy aftermath of the Taliban takeover.

During the July-September interval, 67% of selections have been constructive, in contrast with 57% between January and June.

From October to December, the speed of asylum requests granted jumped to 88%, falling to 81% within the first three months of this 12 months.

Meanwhile, Catherine Woollard director of the European Council on Refugees and Exiles, says there are “serious concerns” for Afghan asylum seekers in Europe.

Alongside what she referred to as an “asylum lottery”, with safety charges diverging considerably throughout the bloc, Woollard stated “one long-standing problem” is that Afghans have to attend for much longer for asylum in comparison with different nationalities.

There have been 97,960 asylum purposes from Afghan nationals pending as of April 2022, based on Eurostat knowledge.

Woollard additionally stated that Afghans are “highly affected” by “violence at borders, pushbacks and the other efforts to deny access to EU territory,” stopping them from making use of for asylum within the first place.

“As the response to events in Ukraine shows, Europe can manage displacement crises and support refugees when the decision is taken,” she stated, including that the numbers of Afghans coming to Europe have been “smaller [than Ukrainians] and manageable.”