Five kidnapped from Cameroon school | News24

Three lecturers, the headmaster and a deputy head had been kidnapped from a Cameroonian highschool by armed males in one in all two English-speaking areas suffering from an armed battle between separatists and troopers, a lecturers’ union advised AFP on Friday.

“An armed group burst into the Weh bilingual high school on Tuesday and kidnapped five people,” stated Roger Kafo, secretary normal of the National Union of Secondary Teachers (Snaes).

Armed separatists often assault faculties which they accuse of instructing in French, and kill civil servants, together with lecturers, whom they accuse of “collaborating” with the central authorities in Yaounde.

Students have been kidnapped and later launched.

“At the moment we don’t have any news of the hostages and none has been freed,” Kafo added.

The hostages had been the principal, the deputy head and three lecturers.

The northwest and southwest areas have been rocked by violence since 2017 when anglophone militants declared independence from the bulk French-speaking nation.

Yaounde responded with a crackdown.

Both the separatists and authorities forces have been accused of atrocities within the combating, which has claimed greater than 3,000 lives and compelled over 700,000 to flee their properties.

