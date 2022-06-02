Five killed, 56 injured in another horror bus crash on the N1 in Limpopo | News24

Five folks have been killed and 56 others injured following a bus crash on the N1 in Limpopo on Wednesday afternoon.

It was alleged that the driving force of a bus pulling a trailer heading north misplaced management of his automobile, and it overturned, the transport division stated.

This was the third main crash reported within the province in lower than 10 days.

The provincial transport and neighborhood security division stated on Thursday that it was alleged that the driving force had misplaced management of the bus – that had been pulling a trailer heading north – and the automobile overturned.

“The crash led to the closure of the road for several hours while emergency personnel were trying to rescue passengers trapped in the wreckage,” division spokesperson Mike Maringa stated.

Maringa stated the crash occurred at round 17:30 on Wednesday.

Last week, two separate incidents on the N1 south and the R529 claimed 12 fatalities in whole.

Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya stated she was involved in regards to the highway carnage within the province and urged motorists to take further warning.

“It is concerning that in less than 10 days, we had three major accidents with 17 fatalities. I want to urge motorists, especially public transport operators to drive with caution and reduce speed,” stated Lerule-Ramakhanya.