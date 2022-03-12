Five killed in attack near Kenya’s border with Somalia

Five folks had been killed and three others, together with a Chinese nationwide, had been wounded when “bandits” ambushed a building web site in a coastal area of Kenya, police stated.

The assault happened on Friday in Lamu County which lies near the Somalia border.

Workers had been developing a bridge on the Lamu Port, South Sudan, Ethiopia Transport Corridor (LAPSSET) once they got here underneath assault.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Four people were shot fatally,” a police report seen by AFP stated.

A motorbike rider who was caught within the crossfire was additionally killed, the report stated, including that the anti-terror police unit was investigating the incident.

The assault was claimed by the al-Qaeda linked al-Shabaab militant group.

The Lamu area, which incorporates the favored vacationer seashore vacation spot of Lamu Island, has suffered frequent assaults, typically carried out with roadside bombs.

Al-Shabaab have staged a number of raids inside Kenya in retaliation for Nairobi sending troops into Somalia in 2011 as a part of an African Union power to oust the extremists.

Read extra:

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince says dialogue important to overcome challenges in Sudan

Pope Francis plans to visit DR Congo, South Sudan in July: Vatican

Ethiopia vows probe into gruesome video of unarmed man on fire