Five-member Islamabad high court bench to try Imran Khan for contempt proceedings:Report – Times of India

A five-judge bench of the Islamabad excessive court docket will hear the contempt case in opposition to Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan (AP, file photograph)

ISLAMABAD: A five-judge bench of the Islamabad excessive court docket will hear the contempt case in opposition to Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan for his controversial remarks threatening a feminine choose throughout a rally, a media report mentioned on Sunday.

The bench – headed by Islamabad excessive court docket Chief Justice Athar Minallah – includes Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb , Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri , and Justice Babar Sattar, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Initially, the case was heard by a three-member bench.

The court docket, nonetheless, forwarded the matter to the IHC Chief Justice looking for the inclusion of extra judges on the bench, the report mentioned.

The IHC on Tuesday issued a show-cause discover to Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) chairman Khan and summoned him in his private capability on August 31 in contempt proceedings for threatening the district and periods court docket choose Zeba Chaudhry .

At a rally right here in F-9 Park on August 20, Khan threatened to file instances in opposition to Islamabad’s inspector common of police and deputy inspector common of police and declared: “We won’t spare you.”

He then warned the judiciary for its “biased” angle in the direction of his get together, saying that it ought to brace itself for the results.

The PTI chairman additionally warned further district and periods choose Chaudhry, who had authorised the two-day bodily remand of Khan’s aide Shahbaz Gill on the request of the Islamabad police, that she would additionally face dire penalties.

Gill was arrested a fortnight in the past on costs of sedition.

The show-cause discover to Khan talked about that the assertion was made in a sub judice matter to get ‘beneficial’ verdict and prima facie, this act was tantamount to obstructing the course of justice and due course of and undermining public confidence within the court docket of regulation.

According to the newspaper, prima facie Khan dedicated “criminal as well as judicial contempt, punishable under section 5 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003”.

“These remarks have been made with the motive of bringing the administration of law into disrepute and eroding the integrity and credibility of the judicial system,” it added.

Khan, 69, was booked below Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), in keeping with the copy of the primary data report.

The case was registered on the Margalla police station of Islamabad.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, has been focusing on highly effective establishments, together with the highly effective Pakistan Army, since his authorities was toppled in April.