Five metre surf, 100km/h gusts predicted for weekend
Gale pressure winds and waves of as much as 5 metres will batter a lot of the state’s coast on Saturday, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.
The warning applies from Crescent Head on the mid-north coast to Eden on the state’s southern border. These areas might even see localised injury and coastal erosion, the Bureau stated.
“Beach conditions, particularly along exposed south-facing beaches, could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf-exposed areas,” it stated in a press release issued early on Saturday.
“Locations which may be affected include Port Macquarie, Taree, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong and Batemans Bay.“
The Bureau has issued a gale warning for Sydney, Hunter Coast, Macquarie Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast, and a strong marine wind warning for enclosed Sydney waters.
The bureau has also issued a separate warning to communities between Kurnell near Sydney airport to Narooma on the state’s south coast about likely winds of 55-60km/hour, with gusts up to 100km/hour.
The Snowy Mountains can expect similar damaging winds.
“Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast to develop over the parts of the South Coast and Snowy Mountains on Saturday night and continue through Sunday. Six-hourly rainfall totals between 50 to 90 mm are possible,” the Bureau stated.