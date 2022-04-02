Five metre surf, 100km/h gusts predicted for weekend

Gale pressure winds and waves of as much as 5 metres will batter a lot of the state’s coast on Saturday, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

The warning applies from Crescent Head on the mid-north coast to Eden on the state’s southern border. These areas might even see localised injury and coastal erosion, the Bureau stated.

Bodyboarders tackle the massive swell close to Shelley Beach on the Northern Beaches on Friday Credit:Nick Moir

“Beach conditions, particularly along exposed south-facing beaches, could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf-exposed areas,” it stated in a press release issued early on Saturday.

“Locations which may be affected include Port Macquarie, Taree, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong and Batemans Bay.“