Five people arrested for allegedly stealing railway lines in Mpumalanga | News24

The harm to property is about to value R1.5 million.

The Hawks’ critical organised crime investigation staff arrested 5 folks for allegedly stealing railway strains in Morgenzon, Mpumalanga on Friday.

The folks, aged 27 to 56, had been arrested in Secunda.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi stated on Sunday stated that the folks had been caught whereas they had been loading railway strains into varied autos, together with two vehicles, a tractor and a bakkie.

The harm they allegedly induced was estimated to value R1.5 million.

“The suspects were detained and charged, pending their first court appearance on Tuesday,” Sekgotodi added.

They are anticipated to look in courtroom for harm to infrastructure, theft and the possession of suspected stolen property.

