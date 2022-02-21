Five people dead, baby found alive at suspected drug party in Colorado

Five individuals have been found lifeless inside a Colorado condominium — the place a four-month-old child was additionally discovered alive — after what police are investigating as a potential drug-fueled occasion that turned deadly.

The our bodies of three girls and two males have been found inside a unit at The North Range Crossings Apartments on East 104th Avenue, Commerce City police Chief Clint Nichols stated, the Denver Post reported.

Another grownup and an toddler have been discovered alive, he added.

A substance that “could be described as illicit narcotics” was discovered within the residence, stated Nichols, including that additional testing was deliberate.

“If it is going to be illicit drugs, they were very, very bad,” he stated, in accordance with the information outlet. “If it was medicine, nobody was capable of get to a cellphone and name 911 for a medical emergency.

“It happened pretty quickly — speculation on my part,” added the chief, who famous that it didn’t seem the victims died violently.

There additionally was no indication of any hazardous gases within the space, Nichols stated.

Neighbor Ian Scott, 31, advised the newspaper that he stepped outdoors when he heard screaming Sunday afternoon and noticed a distraught girl holding a child whereas speaking on the cellphone.

She appeared “high as a kite,” he stated, including that she advised him she’d given a drug used to reverse overdoses to a person within the condominium.

Scott stated he heard what gave the impression of a celebration with music and loud noise late Saturday.

Investigators have been not sure if the toddler’s dad and mom have been within the condominium and whether or not the 5 individuals discovered lifeless all lived there, Nichols stated.