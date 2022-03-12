Five people, including three police officers, in hospital after stabbing and car crash

Three members of the Queensland police and two different persons are all in a severe situation following a automotive crash and stabbing.

The Queensland Police Service members have been known as to Moon Street in Caboolture South, to the north of Brisbane, at about 2.45pm on Saturday after they obtained studies {that a} man had been stabbed.

Three police power members and the motive force of one other automotive are in hospital after a crash in Caboolture South. Credit:Nine

At 2.50pm, the police automobile was concerned in a two-car crash on River Drive, lower than two kilometres from the placement of the alleged stabbing.

Three members of the police and the male driver of the opposite automotive, who police mentioned they imagine is linked to the stabbing, have been all taken to hospital in a severe situation.