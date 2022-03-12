Five people, including three police officers, in hospital after stabbing and car crash
Three members of the Queensland police and two different persons are all in a severe situation following a automotive crash and stabbing.
The Queensland Police Service members have been known as to Moon Street in Caboolture South, to the north of Brisbane, at about 2.45pm on Saturday after they obtained studies {that a} man had been stabbed.
At 2.50pm, the police automobile was concerned in a two-car crash on River Drive, lower than two kilometres from the placement of the alleged stabbing.
Three members of the police and the male driver of the opposite automotive, who police mentioned they imagine is linked to the stabbing, have been all taken to hospital in a severe situation.
The alleged stabbing sufferer was additionally taken to hospital in a severe situation.
“En route to the [stabbing] job, the police vehicle has been involved in a traffic accident,” Moreton District police inspector Craig White mentioned.
“The driver of [the other] vehicle is believed [to be] connected to the offence committed at Moon Street.
“No one has been arrested at this stage.”
Mr White mentioned one of many members of police was a recruit present process “on road practical training at the time [the accident] occurred”.
He mentioned police are investigating each the stabbing and the automotive crash, and are asking any witnesses to return ahead, together with these with any sprint cam footage.