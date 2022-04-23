Five positive news stories about what’s going well in the world

Welcome to the Good News round-up, your weekly digest of what is going on effectively on this planet. We have 5 constructive information tales for you:

A scientific breakthrough that would see you charging your telephone utilizing the solar

A person who gained €200m on the lottery and spent nearly all of it establishing a charity

An initiative turning London buses into remedy centres for homeless individuals

The world’s largest animal crossing is being constructed over one in all California’s busiest highways

Brewers making beers to assist the humanitarian effort in Ukraine

1. Solar-powered telephone chargers could possibly be coming quickly

Back in 2017, researchers at a Swedish college created a system that may seize and retailer photo voltaic vitality for as much as 18 years. The invention was a radical step, however a giant problem remained – turning this retailer of solar energy into electrical energy.

Last month, the Swedish scientists of Chalmers University despatched a pattern of their captured sunshine to Shanghai, the place researchers from Jiao Tong University managed to transform it.

“We’ve been working on developing molecular systems that can capture sunlight, store it, and release it as heat on the demand. The new thing is that we have developed a device that can transform this heat into electric power in a very local way,” mentioned Kasper Moth-Poulsen, professor on the Chalmers University of Technology.

The new generator is an ultra-thin chip that could possibly be built-in into electronics equivalent to headphones, smartwatches and telephones.

Prof. Moth-Poulsen mentioned he was “really excited about this work,” which might doubtlessly substitute batteries, giving us a brand new method to harness the solar’s vitality and assist the local weather whereas retaining our important electronics going.

2. Man who wins €200m on lottery spends nearly all of it establishing a charity

So you’ve gained the lottery. You have €200 million in your pocket. What do you spend it on first? A yacht? Maybe a penthouse in Paris? Private island?

A person in France who discovered himself on this lucky place selected one thing just a little completely different. He’s used his jackpot winnings – nearly all 200 million of them – to arrange an environmental basis to guard forests and enhance biodiversity.

The man, whose actual id stays a thriller and who has been utilizing the pseudonym Guy, mentioned in an open letter that his “dream has never been to acquire boats, castles or sports cars, it is to be useful and to give meaning to this money, with maximum positive impact”.

He has named the inspiration Anyama, after a metropolis in Ivory Coast the place he has frolicked. He mentioned: “The Anyama endowment fund is the result of a desire to act for nature and human beings, that I have had for years,” including that “giving makes people happy, and constitutes a tremendous lever for transforming indignation into concrete and useful actions”.

Isabelle Césari, the top of huge winners’ relations at Française des Jeux, the operator of France’s lottery, mentioned the donation was a “great first”.

Césari says a donation of this proportion is kind of distinctive: “Generosity comes up very frequently among our winners. It very often concerns their inner circle, with the idea of giving to those they love, but also to those who have not had the same luck in life.”

3. Initiative turns large purple buses into remedy centres for homeless individuals

London buses are being was cellular remedy centres, funded by a espresso firm referred to as Change Please, which makes use of 100 per cent of its earnings to finance charitable initiatives.

The charity combats homelessness by giving barista coaching and providing housing and employment alternatives.

And now they’ve launched Driving for Change, which can see three London buses outfitted to assist homeless individuals. They’ll have the ability to see medical employees and dentists, open financial institution accounts tailor-made to these with no mounted abode, and get recommendation on discovering work.

One of the buses may have showers and hairdressers on board as a result of, as Henrietta MacEwen, head of Driving for Change, advised Euronews: “That’s important. People forget it’s so important for the homeless to feel good about themselves as much as they’re on the street. They can come on board and be looked after and be cared for.”

Another bus boasts a full dental suite and a nurse. MacEwen mentioned: “One of the biggest problems [for] homeless people is their teeth. [Their circumstance make it very difficult to] find somewhere to go and brush your teeth every night or every morning.”

The third bus is within the works and can deal with psychological well being and ladies’s points – “because women are the silent homeless,” says MacEwen.

The buses drive in and round London and have seen greater than 250 individuals since they launched in November. MacEwen says Driving for Change will assist with the small issues that we are able to do to assist anyone really feel human once more – “to help them feel that they’ve been seen.”

4. World’s largest animal crossing spans one in all California’s busiest highways

The world’s largest animal crossing will start building this month over one of many USA’s busiest highways. It shall be 64 metres lengthy and 50 metres vast and can hyperlink mountain areas which are at present divided by the street, permitting animals equivalent to coyotes, lizards and guarded mountain lions to go between the 2 areas safely.

Beth Pratt, a conservation chief with the National Wildlife Federation, spent nearly 10 years planning the undertaking, elevating funds and convincing the authorities to go forward.

More than half of the fee shall be financed by non-public donations – together with $300,000 from Leonardo DiCaprio’s basis. The relaxation will come from public funds put aside for conservation functions.

Robert Rock, the panorama architect who led the design, says this nature-centred sort of building makes it uncommon amongst different wildlife bridges. The California animal crossing is designed to mix into the setting on each side.

Unlike a standard freeway overpass, the crossing will assist wildlife and supply the habitat, shelter, meals and water that particular person species have to thrive.

5. Brewers come collectively to assist humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

In Northumberland within the north of England, locals are serving to to avoid wasting lives in Ukraine by doing what they’ve finished greatest for millennia: brewing beer.

The city of Twice Brewed has a brewing custom that goes again to Roman occasions. And a brewery primarily based there has joined a collective of native brewers who’re elevating cash for the Red Cross’s humanitarian work in Ukraine – with a beer made with beetroot, a standard ingredient in Ukrainian delicacies.

The beer, named Resist and described as a Ukrainian Anti-Imperial Stout, was developed by displaced Ukrainian brewers for the marketing campaign Drinkers for Ukraine. They shared their recipe on-line and put out a name to breweries all over the world to make it and donate the proceeds to the Red Cross.

“It’s basically an imperial stout, a strong stout – the stout being a dark beer, the imperial stout being a really strong, dark beer. And obviously, because it’s Ukraine standing up to Russia, it was decided to call it an anti-imperial stout,” Matthew Brown, head brewer at Twice Brewed Brewing Company, advised Euronews.

Brown added: “No one’s taking [any money] from it at all, not even to cover assets. We’ve all donated our time for free or donated energy or resources, so there are no expenses to be covered.”

The beetroots have been donated by an area firm that makes jams and chutneys.

