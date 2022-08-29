Five reasons Europe needs to do better on biofuels

Crop-based biofuels are capped at a most of seven % of EU Member States’ transport power combine. The EU has taken necessary steps in direction of strengthening EU power independence and meals safety whereas sticking to bold commitments within the battle towards local weather change. But it dangers failing by overlooking a direct, cost-effective and socially inclusive resolution to all these challenges: sustainable biofuels. The EU’s biofuels sector — together with producers of renewable ethanol and biodiesel from crops, wastes, and residues — is well-placed to play a serious function in these efforts. It operates on the crossroads of meals and feed manufacturing, fossil-fuel substitution and European power independence, greenhouse fuel emissions (GHG) financial savings and the home bioeconomy. Despite this, the EU continues to limit using this confirmed resolution — and a few are searching for additional restrictions. Crop-based biofuels are capped at a most of seven % of EU Member States’ transport power combine. This would have dire penalties for Europe’s objectives for power, meals safety and emissions-reduction. As the European Parliament’s plenary prepares to vote on revising the Renewable Energy Directive, the query of whether or not the EU will make one of the best use of sustainable biofuels stays a vital challenge. There are many the reason why the EU ought to do higher on biofuels. Here are 5 of them:

Biofuels are strategically necessary for the EU power independence

Sustainable renewable ethanol and biodiesel are confirmed to considerably scale back greenhouse-gas emissions from the petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles, vans, vehicles, and buses that proceed to predominate on Europe’s roads. Sustainable biofuels ship outcomes now, with out requiring new infrastructure investments. They are already making the most important affect in displacing imported fossil gasoline for highway transport — and ought to be included within the EU’s technique for lowering dependence on Russian oil. According to European Environment Agency’s monitoring of the fuels placed on the highway in 2019, renewable ethanol consumption helped displace about 3.6 Bl of fossil petrol, whereas biodiesel and Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) helped displace about 17.3 Bl of fossil diesel.

2. Biofuels contribute to Europe’s meals safety EU biofuels manufacturing creates meals, feed and gasoline, considerably strengthening Europe’s strategic autonomy by offsetting the necessity to import animal feed and displacing using crude oil in transport. For each liter of renewable ethanol made out of cereals, 1 kilogram of extremely Digestible Dried Distiller Grain with Solubles (DDGS) is produced. Similarly, each liter of biodiesel ends in 1.5 kilograms of extremely digestible rapeseed meal. Our sectors are very important to making sure that the EU has further home sources of high-protein and cellulosic animal feed as they produce essential renewable liquid fuels for the transport sector. There doesn’t must be a trade-off between the EU’s meals safety objectives, its local weather objectives, and its independence targets. 3. European biofuel manufacturing is sustainable The European Commission repeatedly confirms that biofuel manufacturing within the EU is sustainable. Cultivation of feedstock utilized in biofuel manufacturing in comparison with complete agricultural commodities availability is restricted and associated environmental impacts are low. As the Commission has acknowledged within the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and its results on world markets, there isn’t any downside of meals provide in Europe, however reasonably of meals affordability. With elevated manufacturing, use of fallow land and continued home provide of animal feed, EU agriculture can rise to the challenges of manufacturing and world meals safety. For each liter of renewable ethanol made out of cereals, 1 kilogram of extremely Digestible Dried Distiller Grain with Solubles (DDGS) is produced. Similarly, each liter of biodiesel ends in 1.5 kilograms of extremely digestible rapeseed meal.

4. Biofuels empower everybody to participate within the battle towards local weather change

Not all Europeans can afford a brand new electrical automotive, and never each EU nation has infrastructure in place but to help a totally electrified auto fleet. The transition to carbon neutrality should be socially inclusive. Even because the EU debates the specifics of ending gross sales of vehicles with inner combustion engines — whether or not petrol, diesel or hybrid — these automobiles can be in all places on Europe’s roads for a few years to return. Sustainable biofuels are the one solution to instantly scale back emissions from automobiles — delivering tangible ends in immediately’s infrastructure. They additionally carry important financial advantages, boosting agricultural productiveness and rural growth.

5. The EU wants to satisfy its local weather targets

The equation is easy: with out biofuels within the transport combine, Europe could be much more reliant on imported fossil fuels and extra uncovered to world market fluctuations. Crop-based biofuels characterize immediately solely 4.5 % of EU’s transport power combine, but greater than 60 % of all renewables consumed in transport. With further (and more and more important) biofuels from wastes and residues, biofuels accounted for over 90 % of renewables in transport. They are by far the primary renewable power supply in EU transport. Restricting the contribution of biofuels to reaching local weather targets solely opens the door for much more reliance on fossil gasoline.

The complete EU Biofuels Value Chain — from farmers to processors to refiners — stays dedicated to delivering sustainable options to strengthen EU power, meals and feed independence. Biofuels are very important in decarbonizing the European transport sector and contribute to the EU’s long-term imaginative and prescient of reaching carbon neutrality by mid-century.

The query is whether or not EU policymakers are prepared to make the identical dedication.