Five sailors drown after tugboat sinks off Italian coast of Bari

Four Italians and one Tunisian sailor have drowned after a tugboat sank in a storm off the coast of Bari in southern Italy.

The Italian coastguard mentioned that just one crew member — the captain of the Italian-flagged “Franco P” — had survived the sinking.

Authorities mentioned they’d acquired a misery name on Wednesday night {that a} boat was taking up water within the Adriatic Sea, round 85 kilometres off the coast of Puglia.

The vessel had been heading for Albania when it sank, the coastguard mentioned on Thursday.

Officials mentioned they’d recovered the our bodies of three individuals after a search amid excessive winds, whereas two remained lacking.

The captain was rescued safely in the course of the evening by a Croatian boat within the space, the coastguard added.

A pontoon with 11 individuals on board — which the tugboat had been towing — remained adrift and was additionally being rescued.