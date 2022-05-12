Five soldiers, seven extremists killed in an attack on army in Egypt’s Sinai

Five Egyptian troopers and 7 extremists have been killed early

Wednesday when the military was attacked within the Sinai area, the

army stated, the second such lethal extremist assault in days,

Trend stories

citing Al Arabiya.

Extremist fighters attacked at daybreak, a military spokesman stated in a

assertion.

“One officer and 4 troopers have been killed and two different

troopers have been wounded,” the assertion learn, including that seven

extremists have been killed.

There was no rapid declare of accountability for Wednesday’s

assault.

But it got here 4 days after an ambush on the Sinai Peninsula

claimed by the ISIS group killed 11 Egyptian troopers, the

army’s highest lack of life in years.

The army stated Saturday’s “terrorist” assault was towards a

water pumping station.

ISIS claimed accountability the next day, saying on its

Amaq propaganda web site to have seized the weapons of troopers it

killed and to have torched a army publish.

Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has been gripped for greater than a decade

by an armed insurgency, which peaked after the ouster of late

Islamist president Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

More than a thousand suspected militants and dozens of safety

personnel have been killed for the reason that begin of operations, in accordance

to official figures.