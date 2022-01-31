Five things that stood out about the KC Chiefs’ season-ending loss to the Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs are carried out, an ending that arrives one week shy of the Super Bowl for the primary time in three years and one that ought to have by no means arrived in any respect.

They led the Cincinnati Bengals by 18 factors Sunday within the AFC Championship Game earlier than an entire collapse — with roots and confusion on the offense facet of the soccer — sparked a comeback.

The Bengals gained 27-24 in time beyond regulation, and this time not quarterback Patrick Mahomes nor a coin toss nor even 13 seconds may save them.

The Chiefs managed solely three factors after halftime, and Mahomes managed simply 55 passing yards after he torched the Bengals for 220 earlier than the break. They’ll have an offseason to think about the reason.

This crew had occupied the cellar of the AFC West division at one level this season, and also you puzzled if no matter it had misplaced would finally be discovered. It was. But a season that began in contrast to its two predecessors will even end in contrast to its two predecessors.

As spectators on Super Bowl Sunday.

How?

Let’s take 5 observations from instantly after the sport:

1. The ghosts of Arrowhead previous

For greater than twenty years, Arrowhead Stadium had develop into the venue for playoff heartbreak. The venue stuffed with alternative however with out the follow-through. The venue whose residence losses had developed nicknames and saved confetti in containers.

This will match proper there.

But worse.

This one had Patrick Mahomes.

This one was one step from a Super Bowl.

This one had a 21-3 lead.

This one set you up.

The Chiefs had squashed these days of torture — they’d even developed into its inverse even. They had develop into the crew who all the time managed a manner, even when dealing with a 24-point playoff deficit. Even when allotted solely 13 seconds.

2. The offense within the second half.

The NFL is the proverbial recreation of changes, a actuality that normally performs into the arms of the perfect offensive minds.

So what’s occurring right here?

Execution.

It’s easy. It’s boring. It seems nondescript.

But it’s correct.

The Chiefs cruised offensively within the first half — took no matter they dang properly happy — after which did completely nothing till the ultimate drive of regulation. And even that totaled simply three factors, not seven, representing their total second-half output.

How?

It’s the identical points that plagued the Chiefs all through the center of the season.

They opened the second half with two drops, a sequence of back-to-back performs wherein both reception strikes the sticks. Instead, they punt. You’d like to provide credit score to the opposition, however these are self-inflected errors.

Two drives later, quarterback Patrick Mahomes confirmed an indication of impatience, not giving up on a display screen cross that was merely by no means there. The ball was tipped and intercepted.

Perhaps you’ll be able to’t blame him for attempting to make one thing occur for an offense that had stalled, however that’s the precise pondering that prompted his personal midseason self-evaluation, to which he settled on a brand new outlook

Take what’s there.

He tried to take extra.

Those are components of the issue. So are the changes the Bengals made that may pop up extra on movie. So are the scramble drills that produced nothing. So is the Chiefs shying away from the operating recreation that was working however the Bengals had been basically banking on the Chiefs shying away from.

3. The scrambles. The good and the dangerous

Back in 2003, a yr wherein he turned essentially the most prolific kick returner within the league, Dante Hall offered one among Arrowhead Stadium’s all-time finest moments — a 93-yard return for a landing. After reversing area twice and dodging what appeared to be your complete Broncos roster, Hall turned the nook, and noteworthy element of this play was that regardless that he had 90 yards nonetheless to journey, you knew was gone.

One Mahomes scramble got here to this.

The Bengals ensured the others wouldn’t.

In the second quarter, Mahomes ducked one sack, danced to his left and when turned again proper, you simply knew how it might finish. You may see the avenue. Mahomes discovered Kelce within the close to nook of the top zone — after he had 7.94 seconds to throw the ball, essentially the most in time he’s needed to throw the ball on a landing in his profession.

But afterward?

The Bengals elected to chop off his operating lanes — usually by defensive linemen refusing to chase after him and staying in entrance of him. The technique spoiled the Chiefs’ closing drive of regulation, when Mahomes purchased loads of time to make one thing occur, solely to see nothing however defenders in entrance of him. Mahomes truly fumbled on his closing sack, however Joe Thuney hopped on it, saving the game-tying area objective to ship the sport to time beyond regulation.

4. Let’s discuss that first-half choice

The Chiefs had been stopped all of 1 time within the first half.

Kind of.

On what amounted to the ultimate play of the half, sitting on the 1-yard line, the Chiefs elected to go for a landing relatively than take the three factors.

Instead, they obtained zero. Mahomes threw to Tyreek Hill behind the road of scrimmage, and he was tackled for no achieve as time expired.

But that doesn’t imply it wasn’t the best name — it simply means it didn’t work.

The Chiefs led by 11 factors on the time. A landing would have nearly put the sport out of attain once they needed to make it so — they might develop the benefit to 18 factors utilizing the facet of the ball that had dominated the sport, after which given the ball proper again to their offense to open the second half.

They whiffed on execution. They didn’t whiff on the choice.

Good choices fail typically. Good choices alter the sport within the improper instructions typically, even.

This was one.

5. Defending No. 1

A month in the past, Bengals extensive Ja’Marr Chase blew up in opposition to the Chiefs secondary for 11 catches, 266 yards and three touchdowns — and but the Chiefs defensive coordinator and cornerbacks spent this week saying they didn’t actually thoughts their positioning in that recreation.

Really.

The Chiefs felt they had been in the best spot usually in opposition to Chase however obtained beat on the level of the reception — they didn’t end the play — and in the event you have a look at the movie, there are a number of examples of it.

They completed some performs Sunday.

Some.

Chase did get Rashad Fenton on a fade route — wherein, like earlier than, Fenton was well-positioned, however Chase high-pointed the soccer. He’s simply the sort of expertise you’re not going to carry down for a complete recreation.

But he wasn’t the explanation the Chiefs misplaced. They held him to only 54 yards — in different phrases, 202 fewer than his final outing.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow supplied Chase a one-on-one battle on a fly to the top zone, however Charvarius Ward obtained his fingertips on the ball, a deflection that pressured a area objective.

The Chiefs tallied 4 passes defended on the preliminary two drives alone. They had solely three of their first assembly.