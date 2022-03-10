Five things you need to know about cricket World Cup

The Aussies are trying good, and their arch rivals are in peril. There’s a lot taking place within the Women’s ODI World Cup. Here’s the complete wrap.

The event, hosted by New Zealand, began on March 4 and there have already been numerous huge upsets – together with the performances of high ranked groups England and New Zealand.

With simply the highest 4 groups progressing to the semi-finals, after enjoying every of the eight groups as soon as, each match is vital.

Here are 5 issues we’ve got learnt from the Women’s ODI World Cup up to now:

Aussie batters on hearth

The Australians, led by Meg Lanning, have shaken off their pre-tournament loss towards New Zealand to stay unbeaten of their World Cup marketing campaign.

Top order batters together with Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney are in spectacular kind – with the center order batters but to be actually examined.

Top performances go to Haynes for her 130 towards England, Lanning who scored 86 towards England and Healy for her 72 runs towards Pakistan.

Australia are the one crew which have cracked the 300 run mark in a recreation up to now.

The Aussies will subsequent play shut rivals New Zealand on Sunday at 9am (AEDT).

Queens of spin

Lanning opted to herald three spinners for the clash against Pakistan, following on from Alana King’s three wicket-haul towards England. King proved essential within the opener, taking the scalp of Tammy Beaumont and breaking the sport broad open.

Fellow leg spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington was introduced into the fold for the Pakistan conflict – taking one wicket for 25 runs off her eight overs.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Jess Jonassen, who bowled the very important ultimate over within the England conflict, as soon as once more impressed towards Pakistan. She went for 33 runs off 10 overs.

The trio may show an fascinating triple-threat.

England chasing a win

They are ranked because the No. 3 girls’s ODI crew however England are but to file a win.

Australia had been first to get one over England – profitable by simply 12 runs. England then went to battle with underdogs West Indies, contemporary off a win towards host nation New Zealand, and had been bowled out seven runs brief.

England haven’t had an incredible run within the discipline dropping seven possibilities within the West Indies recreation.

Tammy Beaumont has proved the batter to observe for England knocking up 74 towards Australia and 46 towards the West Indies.

England will subsequent play South Africa on Monday and a win is significant in the event that they want to defend their title.

West Indies shock kind

West Indies are two from two after recording shock wins towards New Zealand and England. Ranked seventh on this planet the nation was not anticipated to be on equal footing with Australia after the primary two rounds of the world cup. Batter Hayley Matthews is proving a handful for bowlers placing away 119 off 128 balls towards New Zealand and 45 towards England. Matthews has additionally picked three wickets up to now this event.

West Indies will play India on Saturday at midday (AEDT).

New Zealand openers hit or miss

Big hitter Sophie Devine and opening associate Suzie Bates are below the pump after delivering combined outcomes for the host nation. Devine notched up 108 runs within the loss to West Indies, whereas Bates went for 3. New Zealand did register a win over Bangladesh however Devine solely obtained 14 away earlier than being bowled. Bates carried out higher ending on 79 not out.

Both openers once more struggled to hit the mark within the conflict with India. Devine was caught on 35 – she did hit a powerful seven fours from the 30 balls she confronted. Bates as soon as once more struggled run out for five.

