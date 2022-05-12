Five wounded as Turkey hit by rockets fired from Syria: Defense ministry

Kurdish militants fired rockets and mortar shells from Syria in an assault on a navy border publish in southeast Turkey on Thursday, wounding 4 Turkish troopers and a civilian, the Turkish Defense Ministry stated.

It stated the Turkish navy carried out retaliatory hearth towards targets within the Kobani area of northern Syria from the place the assault was made.

Such incidents of cross-border hearth have occurred sporadically in previous years in the course of the conflict in Syria.

The 5 individuals wounded in Turkey, within the Karkamis district of Gaziantep province, had been taken to hospital for therapy, the ministry stated.

The Kobani area is below the management of the Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey considers a terrorist group and an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought an insurgency in southeast Turkey since 1984.

