Five wounded as Turkey hit by rockets fired from Syria: Ministry

Kurdish militants fired rockets and mortar shells from Syria in an assault on a navy border publish in southeast Turkey on Thursday, wounding 4 Turkish troopers and a civilian, the Turkish Defence Ministry stated.

It stated the Turkish navy carried out retaliatory fireplace in opposition to targets within the Kobani area of northern Syria from the place the assault was made.

Such incidents of cross-border fireplace have occurred sporadically in previous years in the course of the struggle in Syria.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 5 folks wounded in Turkey, within the Karkamis district of Gaziantep province, have been taken to hospital for remedy, the ministry stated.

The Kobani area is below the management of the Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey considers a terrorist group and an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought an insurgency in southeast Turkey since 1984.

Read extra:

Turkey’s supreme court of appeals upholds jail for opposition figure: Party

Erdogan claims that Iraq backed Turkey’s push against Kurdish militants

US-backed Kurds tighten siege of Syrian army-run enclaves in northeast