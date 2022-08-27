Five-year sentence for Free State woman who defrauded employer of R6m | News24

Giselle Taylor Maritz will spend time in jail for fraud.

The sentence was handed down within the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday

Giselle Taylor Maritz manipulated monetary information of the corporate and made illegal transfers of belief funds to her mom’s and her personal account for 4 years.

She was convicted and sentenced for fraud, cash laundering, and contravention of the Electronic Communication and Transaction Act within the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

According to Free State Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo, the girl who labored at Phatshoane Henney Attorneys was arrested after the corporate grew to become conscious of fraudulent actions on the finish of February 2020.

He stated a probe by the legislation agency revealed that Maritz had been liable for manipulating monetary information and the illegal switch of belief funds.

The firm was prejudiced and suffered a complete lack of greater than R6 million, Singo stated.

He stated:

The matter was then reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation group based mostly in Bloemfontein for additional investigation, which culminated in her current conviction.

When Maritz appeared earlier than the courtroom on Friday, she was sentenced to 5 years of direct imprisonment.