Five Young Migrant Children Abandoned on Texas Bank of Border River, One Injured

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol brokers discovered 5 unaccompanied migrant youngsters alongside the Texas aspect of the Rio Grande. One of the kids, a six-year-old boy, suffered an harm whereas crossing the river by himself.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted images of 4 unaccompanied migrant youngsters discovered by brokers alongside the Texas aspect of the border with Mexico. The youngsters ranged in age from one to 6 years.

Del Rio Sector brokers proceed to come across extra unaccompanied youngsters. This week, brokers encountered a 6 y/o & earlier this morning, 3 siblings (two 6 y/o & a 1 y/o). All had been alone w/ no household current. This is harmful. This is flawed. This is tragic. pic.twitter.com/bZ2gFIn6df — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) April 2, 2022

Chief Owens expressed his frustration with the cruelty of the smugglers who transfer youngsters throughout the river with no relations current. “This is dangerous,” he stated. “This is wrong. This is tragic.”

In one other tweet, Owens reported an unaccompanied boy sustained an harm whereas making an attempt to cross the Rio Grande. An agent jumped into the river to rescue the six-year-old boy.

Not simply endangered, this time injured… A younger little one injured himself crossing the Rio Grande. Our brokers leapt into motion, bandaging his wound & getting him to the hospital. DYK: Many of our brokers volunteer to grow to be EMTs, simply to assist others like this. pic.twitter.com/D0hygoV7y5 — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) April 1, 2022

Agents bandaged the kid’s wounds and transported him to a neighborhood hospital for therapy.

“Many of our agents volunteer to become EMTs, just to help others like this,” the chief acknowledged.

The crossing of unaccompanied migrant children within the Del Rio Sector occurs regularly.

In March, brokers discovered a five-year-old boy alongside the Rio Grande close to Eagle Pass, Texas, Breitbart Texas reported. Two weeks earlier, brokers found an abandoned toddler wandering alone alongside the banks of the Rio Grande in 30-degree climate. The little one solely had a sweatshirt-hoodie to maintain her heat.

The crossing of unaccompanied migrant youngsters alongside the Texas border with Mexico is harmful and may result in the kind of accidents famous above, and even dying.

In mid-March, brokers discovered the body of a four-year-old child who was ripped from his mother’s arms as she crossed the swiftly transferring currents of the Rio Grande.

Unfortunately, brokers have gotten accustomed to discovering babies deserted by human smugglers — not simply in Texas. In early February, as reported by Breitbart, two migrant toddlers had been discovered roaming on the banks of the Rio Grande. In March, Tucson Sector brokers discovered a five-year-old lady touring with a big group of migrants alongside the Arizona border with Mexico.

In the primary 5 months of this fiscal 12 months, which started on October 1, 2021, brokers discovered practically 60,000 unaccompanied minors, in keeping with a report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This represents a rise of greater than 100% over the identical interval final 12 months.