Fivio Foreign, Pop Smoke Associate TDott Woo Shot And Killed In Brooklyn

Gun violence has claimed the life off one other promising entertainer because the hip hop group mourns the dying of rapper/dancer TDott Woo.

Drill music in New York City has taken yet one more blow, as violence erupting on the streets of the town that by no means sleeps claims yet one more life. The newest sufferer in what appears to be a bloody gang warfare is rapper and dancer TDott Woo. The 22-year-old has beforehand appeared in music movies for each the late New York drill pioneer Pop Smoke in addition to his affiliate Fivio Foreign.

Early studies shared by varied native media shops state that the rapper was shot in entrance of his dwelling at 9802 Avenue L, within the Canarsie Brooklyn space on Tuesday night round 2:22 pm. TDott Woo was rushed to the Brookdale hospital whereas in important situation nevertheless, he was finally pronounced lifeless from a gunshot wound to the pinnacle.

Police are nonetheless attempting to determine a motive for the daylight capturing nevertheless, social media chatter hints that the hit might have been a reprisal for the capturing of rival Brooklyn rapper Nas Blixky. Blixky was shot within the head on Monday night and stays in important situation. The rapper had shared a snippet of an alleged diss observe aimed toward his rivals days earlier than he was shot.

“WHEN SHOULD I DROP PG16 F__K ALL EM DEAD N****S 5OK DROPPING ASAP. #IMBACK,” Blixky had written on social media.

TDott had fairly a couple of tasks within the pipeline, resembling a observe with rapper Costamado set to be launched in the summertime of 2022. The rapper additionally only recently signed a take care of Million Dollar Music Record label and shared the nice and cozy welcome on his Instagram Story.

While his dancing and music video appearances helped to carry his abilities to the world, TDott was additionally recognized for songs resembling “Talk Facts” additionally that includes Dthang and Bando, “War Time,” “I Don’t Get It,” and “Broken Heart” which was launched simply 4 days in the past.

The police are nonetheless investigating each shootings. Urban Islandz will present particulars as they grow to be out there.

New York rapper Lil Tjay homage TDott on Tuesday saying his power on stage was all the time unmatched. “U Iconic gang !! Energy unmatched… we gon miss u forever ?? rest eazy guyza @tdott_woo,” Lil Tjay wrote.