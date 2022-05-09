Fixing emergency department ills needs a focus on looking after existing staff

“It feels like you’re just trying to save disasters from happening rather than provide emergency care, or you’re saving people’s lives just in time because they have been waiting hours in [emergency departments] or ambulances.” This insight from a senior emergency physician into the state of Victoria’s hospital system is alarming sufficient.

The Victorian chair of the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine, Dr Mya Cubitt, has warned that the state of affairs is likely to get worse earlier than it will get higher. “If we go into the winter without people being honest about the state of our emergency departments, we will continue to see an exodus of staff and more and more emergency departments will start to fall over,” Cubitt instructed The Sunday Age.

Emergency departments are underneath nice pressure. Credit:Chris Hopkins

Victoria’s hospital emergency departments are in a important situation. The variety of individuals whose emergency division stays had been longer than a day greater than doubled from 222 within the first quarter of 2021 to 521 over the identical interval this yr.

Getting to an emergency division has turn into a wrestle in itself. Paramedics compelled to queue at overcrowded hospitals have been unable to answer new callouts, leaving some sufferers no selection however to be ferried to hospitals in non-public vehicles. Emergency doctor Simon Judkins mentioned: “That is the sort of stuff we are used to seeing – and I really hate to say this – in Third World countries where they don’t have any ambulance services.”