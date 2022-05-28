FL Sheriff to School Attackers: ‘We’ll Shoot You Graveyard Dead’

Polk County Florida Sheriff Grady Judd made clear his deputies are skilled to take out attackers earlier than they get inside colleges and added, “We’ll shoot you graveyard dead.”

Spectrum News reported that Judd was “mortified” by Tuesday’s Uvalde capturing. He put any would-be attackers eager about concentrating on a Polk County college on discover: “If you come to a school in this county, armed, we’re going to do our best through either our guardians, our school resource officers, or our school resource deputy sheriffs to eliminate the threat outside of the school before they ever get to the children. We’re trained to do that.”

Judd held up a photograph that confirmed a deputy with a gun, then added, “This is the last thing you’ll see before we put a bullet through your head if you’re trying to hurt our children. We are going to shoot you graveyard dead if you come onto a campus, with a gun, threatening our children or shooting at us.”

Florida adopted the guardian program following the February 14, 2018, Parkland capturing. The attacker in that occasion was capable of keep away from contact with the varsity useful resource officer, and a fee really useful arming lecturers as a line of classroom protection within the occasion that an attacker is ready to get by an officer once more.

The fee famous that armed lecturers might have made a distinction within the consequence of that heinous incident.

Breitbart News observed that Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, head of the Parkland fee, mentioned the investigation of the Parkland assault had modified his views on armed lecturers — he went from opposing the concept to supporting it. He famous, “People need to keep an open mind to it, as the reality is that if someone else in that school had a gun it could have saved kids’ lives.”

