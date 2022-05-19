Flames outgun Oilers in Game 1 thanks to Matthew Tkachuk’s hat trick

CALGARY, Alberta — Matthew Tkachuk had his first profession playoff hat trick and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 9-6 Wednesday night time in Game 1 of their second-round sequence.

Blake Coleman scored twice for the Flames. Rasmus Andersson and Andrew Mangiapane every had a objective and two assists, and Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie additionally scored. Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 photographs for the win.

Zach Hyman scored twice for Edmonton, and Connor McDavid had a objective and three assists for his fourth straight multi-point sport within the playoffs. McDavid leads the league’s postseason factors race with 5 objectives and 13 assists. Leon Draisaitl had a objective and two assists and Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard additionally scored for the Oilers.

Edmonton starter Mike Smith was pulled within the first interval after permitting three objectives on 10 photographs. Mikko Koskinen made 32 saves in aid.

Matthew Tkachuk celebrates after scoring certainly one of his three objectives within the Flames’ 9-6 Game 1 win over the Oilers. Getty Images

The winner of the best-of-seven sequence advances to the Western Conference remaining. Game 2 is Friday on the Saddledome earlier than the sequence heads to Edmonton for Sunday’s Game 3 and Tuesday’s Game 4.

In a matchup of potent offenses, the query forward of the sequence was which crew may maintain the puck on its sticks and spend extra time within the offensive zone. Calgary dominated that division early. The Flames scored twice in a 25-second span within the first minute and led 3-0 by 6:05 when Smith was changed by Koskinen.

Calgary’s two objectives within the opening 51 seconds was the quickest two objectives to start out an NHL playoff sport, and electrified a sea of pink dotted with Oilers orange and blue on the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Keep up with crucial sports activities information Sign up for Starting Lineup for the most important tales.

The Oilers wouldn’t go quietly, nevertheless.

The Flames had survived a goaltender-dominated, grinding sequence with the Dallas Stars within the first spherical.

Game 1 of this sequence was, in contrast, an open-ice monitor meet of mediocre goaltending. The Flames held a 40-18 edge in photographs after two durations, however led 6-5 heading to the third.

Yamamoto briefly tied the sport at 1:28 of the ultimate interval, placing McDavid’s rebound over Markstrom’s outstretched pad.

Andersson regained the lead for Calgary at 2:57. Mangiapane from behind the web fed the all-alone defenseman whose wrist shot beat Koskinen’s glove.

Tkachuk gave the Flames a two-goal lead at 8:55 along with his second of the night time. He snared Draisaitl’s turnover on the blue line and beat Koskinen five-hole on a breakaway.

Tkachuk scored into an empty web to finish his hat trick. Hats rained down onto the Saddledome ice and chants of “we want 10” objectives quickly adopted.

Coleman struck 45 seconds into the second interval and once more at 6:10 to push the Flames’ result in 5-1. He put a rebound over a inclined Koskinen throughout a scramble across the crease for his first, and redirected Noah Hanifin’s shot for his second.

Bouchard transformed McDavid’s go at 7:10, and Tkachuk batted in a rebound for a power-play objective at 8:24 after Edmonton’s Zack Kassian was despatched off for roughing.

Hyman scored at 9:38 and 14:06 to drag the Oilers inside two. He fired a shot between defenseman Michael Stone’s legs that deflected off Markstrom and into the highest nook for his first and circled out from behind the web and whipped the puck by Markstrom’s glove for his second.

Draisaitl made it 6-5 with 39 seconds left within the second when he beat Markstrom far facet on an odd-man rush with McDavid.

Lindholm transformed Calgary’s first shot of the sport right into a objective 26 seconds in as he settled a bouncing puck off a cross-ice go from Rasmus Andersson and swept it far facet over Smith’s glove.

From behind the web, Backlund fed an undefended Mangiapane within the slot to beat Smith from shut vary at 51 seconds.

Ritchie scored his first profession playoff objective at 6:05 to make it 3-0. He knocked Edmonton’s Evander Kane off the puck on the Oilers’ blue line, reached to gather the unfastened puck and bought a shot away beneath Smith’s arm.

McDavid glided in entrance of the web and patiently waited for Markstrom to commit earlier than tucking the puck between the goalie’s pads at 7:41 of the primary to get Edmonton on the scoreboard.