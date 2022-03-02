Flames Take Down Wild Again In 5-1 Win

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored 72 seconds into the sport and the streaking Calgary Flames beat Minnesota 5-1 on Tuesday evening for his or her second consecutive victory over the Wild.

Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli and Mikael Backlund additionally scored for the Flames, who’ve gained 12 of 13. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists so as to add to his team-leading level whole.

READ MORE: Towns Has 39 Points As Wolves Surge Past Warriors 129-114

Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the win. He was additionally in internet when Calgary routed the Wild 7-3 at house on Saturday.

Minnesota coach Dean Evason stated his staff was “embarrassed” in that defeat, however the Wild had been unable to reply. Their shedding streak reached 4 video games, together with two straight to the Flames.

Tkachuk, who scored twice in opposition to Minnesota on Saturday, opened the scoring for the high-powered Calgary offense. The winger beat goalie Cam Talbot simply 1:12 into the primary interval for his twenty seventh objective of the season.

After Tkachuk tied him for the staff lead in targets earlier within the interval, Mangiapane regained his lead when he beat Talbot for his twenty eighth. Mangiapane corralled a bouncing puck in entrance and buried it for a 2-0 lead.

Marcus Foligno put Minnesota on the board within the second interval, however Calgary wasted no time answering. Lindholm fired a one-timer from the slot to make it 3-1 simply 21 seconds after Foligno’s objective.

READ MORE: Beloved Somerset Coach Bruce Larson Dies Unexpectedly At 58: ‘It’s A Big Void’

Toffoli netted his 14th solely 33 seconds into the third with a power-play objective to make it 4-1. Toffoli redirected a shot from Gaudreau.

Talbot stopped 22 pictures for the Wild, who outshot the Flames 33-27.

Minnesota pulled Talbot with 5 minutes remaining. Backlund added an empty-netter with 2:30 to play.

NOTES: Wild D Jared Spurgeon performed in his 743rd recreation, tying the staff report for a defenseman. He trails solely Mikko Koivu (1,028) for many profession video games in a Wild sweater. … Mangiapane has scored in 17 street video games this season, an NHL greatest. He has 21 targets on the street.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

MORE NEWS: 2022 Vikings Coaching Staff Is Complete

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)