Flanagan and Sullivan could trade places in latest twist at Belmore

“At that stage, Kyle wasn’t ready to play first grade and I had no problems buying someone over [him]. He made his debut back in 2018 and he played some games here and there between ’18 and ’19. But if he’s not the best halfback in the club, no matter where I be at, he doesn’t play.” Canterbury supremo Phil Gould has publicly said the membership requires an skilled coach, limiting the supply choices to the likes of Flanagan and Paul Green. Jim Dymock, a former Bulldogs participant and coach, is the only other potential candidate to publicly express an interest in the role. Meanwhile, Parramatta have moved to bolster their forwards shares with the addition of Penrith’s J’maine Hopgood. The Eels will lose Isaiah Papali’i (Wests Tigers) and Marata Niukore (Warriors) on the finish of the season, whereas Ryan Matterson is but to find out the place he’ll play past this season. Hopgood has been recognized as the person to assist fill the void, though a contract hasn’t been signed but. Loading Hopgood made his first-grade debut in spherical 10 final 12 months and has made six NRL appearances, though he’s struggling so as to add to the quantity given the standard of forwards in entrance of him within the Panthers pack. However, the Eels have seen sufficient from the 23-year-old to recommend he’ll contribute to the groups from subsequent season.

‘It’s been horrendous’: Croker’s season all however over The way forward for Jarrod Croker hangs within the steadiness after the shattered Raiders captain suffered a dislocated shoulder, the newest chapter in his “horrendous” damage story. The centre’s season is all however over as he awaits the outcomes of scans on the shoulder damage that dominated him out of a comeback sport in opposition to Parramatta at GIO Stadium on Sunday. Canberra coach Ricky Stuart is adamant the membership is not going to drive the 292-game veteran into making a name on his future, as a substitute giving Croker time to course of his newest damage setback. “It is very tough mentally, what he has had to bounce back from over the years,” Stuart stated.

“It’s been horrendous; it’s been a really hard 12 months for him continually in rehab, continually trying to rebuild his body. It’s been very difficult from a mental point of view as much as physical. “The amount of hard work he has put in towards rebuilding his body to get back to a position to play NRL, and then this happens, it just makes it very difficult at an elite level. We’ve just got to look after his welfare at the moment.” Canberra’s Jarrod Croker has suffered one other shoulder damage. Credit:Getty Croker’s absence brings Seb Kris again into the beginning facet to face the Eels, with James Schiller transferring onto the bench. Goulburn product Croker has been restricted to 1 NRL sport this 12 months and was on account of make his return from one other shoulder damage in opposition to the Eels earlier than catastrophe struck this week.

The 31-year-old fended off medical retirement with revolutionary stem cell surgical procedure on his knee through the low season, which got here after a shoulder reconstruction in 2020. Croker has managed simply 13 video games through the previous two seasons, along with his looming stint on the sidelines sparking issues he’ll fall agonisingly in need of changing into the second Raider, behind Jason Croker, to play 300 first grade video games. Gould backs Koloamatangi for Origin Keaon Koloamatangi is aware of Saturday night time’s conflict with the Tigers is his final likelihood to show himself to NSW coach Brad Fittler, as Phil Gould backs the South Sydney ahead to be the “X-factor” the Blues want. Koloamatangi is knocking on the door of the NSW line-up with Fittler to pick out an prolonged 22-man squad on Sunday.

The back-rower is locked in a shootout with the likes of Cameron Murray, Angus Crichton, Tyson Frizell, Tariq Sims and Jake Trbojevic for a blue jersey. He has yet one more likelihood to show his value when the Rabbitohs tackle Wests Tigers at Accor Stadium on Saturday night time, however Gould is already satisfied Koloamatangi can deal with Origin. “He’s going better than the lot of them, being brutally honest,” Gould stated on the Six Tackles with Gus podcast. “If you pick the others, you’re picking them on past performance and the fact they’ve never let you down, and they’ve performed well at this level. Are they performing their best at club level? I don’t think any of them really are at the moment, although I thought Tyson Frizell was very good for the Knights the other day in his comeback match. Rabbitohs back-rower Keaon Koloamatangi is in the hunt for a NSW call-up. Credit:Getty

“Koloamatangi is a player of the future and a player that can have impact. He’s got that real Origin presence about him, he’s got that real bullocking style. He can make people miss and he’s not missing any tackles. “You’ve got to respect the fact they’ve been there and done it in the past. I’d have no hesitation in picking Koloamatangi, if that’s the way you want to go. He’s just got that X-factor about him. Origin is very hard, line breaks are very hard. He’s just got that Origin carry in him, hasn’t he?” Koloamatangi says he would wish to overhaul a handful of rival back-rowers within the race for a Blues jersey for sport one on June 8. Loading But he’s received the backing of Gould and incumbent NSW hooker Damien Cook – who additionally believes Campbell Graham deserves a possibility at centre – whereas a stint in Blues camp final 12 months has 24-year-old Koloamatangi assured he can ship.