Flanagan, Dymock put hands up for Bulldogs coaching job

“My ambition is to be a head coach and if there is an opportunity somewhere I’ve been before, that would be great,” Dymock informed The Sun-Herald. “I played for the club, was there as a coach for 10 years, so I know a bit about the club. “The initial DNA needed to be a Bulldogs, I think I’ve got that down pat. It would be a good [job] first up if I got the opportunity.” Jim Dymock main a coaching session as Bulldogs coach in 2011. Credit:Peter Rae Asked if he felt he might work nicely along with Bulldogs supremo Phil Gould, Dymock stated: “Gus coached me for City and Origin, we had no dramas. I don’t know why I couldn’t work with him. He’s been there and done that, played the game, coached at the highest level and won premierships, I think he’s a very smart man. If I need help, I could fall back on him.” Kyle Flanagan expects to take cost of a revamped Bulldogs assault as he and star halves accomplice Matt Burton facet stepped the implications of Canterbury’s teaching change on their futures.

Burton was the Bulldogs’ best in a 36-22 loss to Wests Tigers on Friday night, regardless of being hit closely by sickness throughout the week, whereas Flanagan principally held his personal below a barrage of first-half defensive work. Even earlier than Barrett’s exit on Monday, Burton had been anticipated to check the market on November 1, given he has a 2024 choice in his favour and is enjoying nicely past the $500,000 a season Canterbury outlaid when his NRL credentials have been nonetheless unproven in late 2020. Kyle Flanagan’s position as Canterbury conductor has been below scrutiny virtually from the second he arrived at Belmore. Credit:Getty Asked if the departure of Barrett – who was the Bulldogs’ finest selling-point when luring him from Penrith – modified his personal long-term considering, Burton stated: “I’m still here and focused on what’s best for this team. I’ll leave it at that.” The 22-year-old politely declined to enter his dialog with Barrett after he left Belmore, however conceded the saga had taken a toll on him.

Loading “It’s pretty devastating to see [Barrett’s downfall], but that’s the game sometimes,” Burton stated. “It’s hit the whole team pretty hard. It was a massive shock and that’s footy sometimes. “I did give him a call and had a little chat. It was obviously going to be difficult with new players coming into the side, but we just need to stick with each other now, have some belief and move onto next week.” Flanagan, in the meantime, was circumspect on the prospect of his father taking cost on the membership. “It’s always something we like doing,” Kyle stated when requested about being coached by his dad. “We both love rugby league … but I’ve got to be careful with my words here. He’s definitely keen to get back in the coaching arena … but I’m just focused on my role here at the Bulldogs.”