Flash flooding forecast for Sydney with up to 250mm possible in some areas

The similar warning got here from Weatherzone’s Yoska Hernandez, who mentioned bushwalkers ought to avoid any areas under sloped surfaces. “Bushwalking in these types of areas is, at the moment, very dangerous as there is a high chance of landslides,” she mentioned. Areas anticipated to be the toughest hit by the climate occasion embody Bega, Batemans Bay, Nowra, Goulburn, Wollongong, Sydney, Katoomba and Gosford. There can be a minor to average flood warning in place for central NSW and southern coastal rivers, together with larger Sydney, on Thursday.

The rainfall comes as the results of a powerful higher trough that’s sitting over central NSW. This trough is anticipated to deepen and stay slow-moving over the approaching days earlier than weakening on Friday morning. In an announcement, the NSW SES warned residents to remain vigilant and monitor circumstances. “Keep clear of creeks and storm drains,” the warning mentioned.

"Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire-affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks." Meanwhile, the Queen issued a message of condolence to the Governor-General following the current floods. She mentioned she was saddened to listen to concerning the lack of lives and the size of the devastation. "My thanks go out to the emergency services and many volunteers who have tirelessly assisted those in need," she mentioned.