Flash floods, heavy rains leave one dead, 187 homeless, 3 missing in Ivory Park | News24

One physique has been found and three persons are nonetheless lacking following flooding in Ivory Park on Friday night time.

187 folks have been left homeless whereas NGOs have been offering reduction.

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse visited the world on Saturday to evaluate the injury and to handle the wants of residents

Heavy rains and flash floods in Ivory Park in Tembisa on Friday night time claimed one life and left 187 folks homeless, whereas three folks had been reported lacking.

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, along with MMC for Public Safety, David Tembe, Region A director, ward councillors, and City and provincial catastrophe administration groups, visited the world on Saturday to evaluate the injury and to handle the wants of residents.

During her go to, Phalatse mentioned emergency companies and rescue groups have been dispatched on Friday night time after 4 folks went lacking following heavy downpours.

She mentioned one physique was recovered on Saturday morning.

“On behalf of the City, I convey my condolences to the family. The family was informed, and subsequently identified the deceased.

“The search and rescue groups are persevering with the seek for the remaining three folks,” she mentioned.

Tembisa, ivory park… just to clear this the rain didn’t rain that much this site, thes flaots are from somewhere wherever it rained and the shacks you see floating is for those who illegally grabbed the land now this flaots is dealing with them proper pic.twitter.com/Vm98JMVCmL — mohananwa???? (@chrismokami) February 19, 2022

A total of 187 people were left homeless, but the City was confident that by Saturday night they would be housed in temporary shelters.

She said relief was being provided by Ashraful Aid, Shoprite, Foodbank and Gift of the Givers.

Phalatse said officials from the City’s housing department were also on the ground working to ensure that the affected area, that lies on a flood line, was not occupied and that residents were relocated to a safe area.

“Ultimately, as we construct an inclusive City, we should work to supply everlasting housing alternatives for informally housed residents throughout Johannesburg, which should embody entry to facilities reminiscent of sanitation, water, and electrical energy.

“Lastly, I would like to commend all City officials who are working around the clock to assist the victims of the flood, and I convey my thanks to the NGOs providing relief.”

