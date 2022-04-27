Flash floods warning as severe storms hit hard

Severe storms are forecast to hit the Goldfields — with warnings of flash flooding — in addition to the Midwest Gascoyne and components of the Wheatbelt and Perth.

Those dwelling within the Goldfields have been advised to batten down, with sturdy winds of as much as 90km/h anticipated to hit on Wednesday.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services issued the pink alert warnings simply after 5am.

Weather Bureau obligation forecaster Jessica Lingard stated the storms had been brought on by a chilly entrance and would hit the Goldfields — east of Kalgoorlie — all through the day, bringing as much as 50mm of rain.

“This is a cold front that went through the metro area yesterday evening,” she stated.

“So it’s just moving through the Goldfields.

“It’s going to continue moving to the east throughout the day but we will probably see it clearing this evening. It’s just going to slip to the south-east.

“It will bring damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.”

DFES has suggested residents hit by the storms to remain indoors and away from home windows, with their curtains and blinds closed.

“If outside find safe shelter away from trees, powerlines, storm water drains and streams,” DFES stated in an announcement.

“If there is flooding, create your own sandbags by using pillow cases filled with sand and place them around doorways to protect your home.

“If boating, swimming or surfing, leave the water.”

Motorists are suggested to decelerate, flip headlights on and keep a secure distance from different drivers.

“Do not drive into water of unknown depth and current,” DFES stated.

“Be alert and watch for hazards on the road such as fallen powerlines and loose debris.

“If it is raining heavily and you cannot see, pull over and park with your hazard lights on until the rain clears.”

Moora, situated 177km north of Perth within the Wheatbelt, had 22mm of rain in an hour from 3.08am.

