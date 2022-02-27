Fleeing Russia’s advancing troops means some Ukrainians are leaving husbands, sons and brothers behind

There was a faraway look in individuals’s faces. Most moved listlessly within the courtyard exterior the station, even because the sirens sounded.

A household piled blankets over their child in a stroller. Two ladies dressed a shivering French bulldog in a knitted pink sweater. Several different households sat collectively barricaded by massive suitcases and plastic luggage. They mentioned they hadn’t slept for days due to the bombardment that has wracked the areas they left.

They had traveled to Lviv from cities and cities throughout the nation, rapidly packing backpacks and gathering a number of belongings earlier than fleeing their houses.

Still reeling from the violence, many say they do not know the place to go subsequent. It’s a query that is been sophisticated by a brand new Ukrainian martial regulation that is been rolled out. Among different restrictions, it prohibits males between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the nation.

Families contemplating crossing Ukraine’s border should contend not solely with the trauma of changing into refugees, but in addition with the prospect of separating from their sons, brothers, husbands and companions.

Artem Zonenko simply arrived in Lviv from Kyiv alongside together with his mother-in-law and his toddler daughter. They spent final evening sleeping on the ground of a subway station, taking cowl from the bombardment and shelling of the Ukrainian capital. His spouse had been in Lviv for a number of days. The household plans to spend a day collectively earlier than they determine on whether or not grandmother, mom and little one proceed to Poland, leaving Zonenko behind.

Asked how he felt about it, he smiled despairingly. “I’m not sure what to tell you. It is what it is,” he mentioned, corralling his household right into a taxi.

The UNHCR mentioned that at the very least 100,000 individuals left their houses within the first 24 hours of the army assault on Thursday. State-owned media and an eyewitness mentioned over 7,000 vehicles queued up at crossings on the Polish border, with one line stretching for over 30 kilometers.

Andrei, 45, regarded into the space as he took a protracted drag from his cigarette. He simply arrived from his native Odessa, within the southeast, and was concocting a plan to satisfy his Belarusian spouse in Poland. “She’s pregnant. I need to go to her,” he mentioned, refusing to reveal his full title for safety causes. “This law makes no sense.”

The authorities introduced the overall mobilization order — which included the male journey ban — whereas he was on the prepare. It is a curve ball that would upend his household’s future, he mentioned. “And then [we] got off the train and the sirens went off,” he mentioned. “I was shocked, because we weren’t even told where to take cover. I was shocked because this place is supposed to be safe.”

“And now we’re being told that we can’t even leave the country, while the migrants can,” he gestured to a gaggle of foreigners close by. “I ask you, is this fair?”

For migrants arriving in Lviv, their vacation spot is definite — Poland, or any neighboring state that can take them in.

“I don’t know where to take cover because nowhere is safe,” says Mehmet, a Turkish resident in Ukraine, dragging two massive suitcases throughout the pavement because the sirens sounded. “We’re just going to get out of the country.”

A gaggle of Algerian college college students who got here from Odessa had been frantically discussing their plans. “We’ll just go to Poland,” mentioned Takieddine, who requested to not be named in full for safety causes. “There’s no way we’re staying in Ukraine.”

“We never thought this would happen in Europe. Never ever. Not in a million years.”

Ihor Nakonechyi, 52, is within the border city of Mostyska making preparations to shuttle his ex-wife and daughter to Poland. He plans to drop them off on the close by crossing after which flip again, not simply because the regulation prohibits him from leaving the nation, he says, however as a result of he “can’t wait to pick up a gun” and be part of the battle towards Russian forces.

“It’s difficult … but I’m not bothered by the law. In fact I think this is the right thing to do.”