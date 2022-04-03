Flegler faces ban, fines out of NRL return

Brisbane ahead Tom Flegler is dealing with a three-game ban and as much as $3000 in fines after copping three separate fees in his nightmare NRL return towards the Warriors.

Flegler was positioned on report 3 times and sin-binned as soon as within the Broncos 20-6 loss in Redcliffe, on his return from a ban on the finish of final yr.

The 22-year-old has discovered himself in most bother for a hip-drop deal with on Ben Murdoch-Masila, equating to a three-game ban that may go down to 2 with an early plea.

Flegler was additionally hit with one other grade-one cost for a separate hip drop on Wayde Egan, and picked up for one more grade-one offence within the type of a cannonball on Addin Fonua-Blake.

Both of these fees appeal to $1500 fines, which could be lowered to $1000 every with early responsible pleas.

The fees come after Brisbane coach Kevin Walters conceded on Saturday his ahead was more likely to discover himself in bother.

“He’s on report four times so obviously that’s not great for Tom or the club,” Walters, who stated he had not clearly seen the incidents from the sideline, acknowledged.

“It’s obviously Tom’s first game back and he’s looking for so much more, he’s bitterly disappointed in there with what’s unfolded.

“We’ll simply have to have a look at the imaginative and prescient and see the place he is at with all the things as a result of he is not the kind of participant to intentionally need to exit and harm individuals.

“He plays tough and he plays physical but it’s nothing personal with it.”

Meanwhile Warriors ahead Jazz Tevaga additionally faces a three-game ban out of the identical sport, in bother for a cannonball of his personal and attracting a grade-three ban.

Again, it may be lowered to 2 video games with an early responsible plea.

North Queensland’s Griffin Neame and Chad Townsend have been the one different males charged out of Saturday’s video games with each solely dealing with fines.