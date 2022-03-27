Fleming: Dhoni wanted to give Jadeja a clean captaincy slate

MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming had captaincy talks even final season, the Chennai Super Kings coach has revealed. Dhoni determined to surrender the CSK captaincy on the eve of the event, evident from how all of the promotional promoting nonetheless has his face and never new captain Ravindra Jadeja ‘s. The timing was Dhoni’s sole resolution, Fleming mentioned.

“We talked about it,” Fleming mentioned. “Something MS and I talked about even last season, during the last season. The timing was MS’ call. He wanted to give Jadeja a clean slate going into the series. It was communicated with Mr Srinivasan, and then to the team.

“We 100% respect that. It goes to be a little bit of a transition interval as we develop a relationship with Jadeja and still have MS there. You simply do not discard a participant simply because he does not have the captaincy tag. Develop a brand new captain and you’re employed with the expertise you’ve got, and fortunately now we have received fairly a little bit of that. This is a little bit of a change, however we’ll work via that.”

In only his second match not as captain of Chennai Super Kings – first in the IPL – Dhoni demonstrated the conundrum he is as a batter in T20 cricket. Against the mystery spin of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy he practically stalled the innings, getting to 7 off 18 before he hit his first boundary. However, he made up for it in the end by scoring 35 off the last 13 balls he faced.

In short, there was nothing new from Dhoni: against quality spin, he refused to take risk, which also perhaps had to do with the conditions and the score of 61 for 5, but when the bowlers erred even slightly with the dew setting in, he was brutal on them. And he did so with little match practice, having retired from all other official cricket.

“It [Dhoni scoring runs] was good however it will have been good if the highest order had fired,” Fleming said. “The depth now we have received in our batting is a constructive. And actually MS getting runs early within the event is a constructive. But it was a fairly rusty event all up. It was a constructive however there’s a variety of enchancment there.

“What we found today is, we started the tournament a little bit nervous. We didn’t assess conditions that well. We were just behind the eight ball really. That happened last year as well, and it was a good catalyst for us to move forward. Conditions were quite tough. It was very wet the second half. Assessing conditions during the first part of the tournament is going to be a key aspect. Winning the toss as well. To make sure we get our decision-making right. So it was a tough day for us.”

The toss stays a actuality that groups need to stay with in T20 cricket, extra so in situations the place the pitch begins off spongy after which there’s heavy dew within the second innings. Apart from him batting at his greatest – ideally not batting in any respect as a result of he’s extra of a fail-safe lately – Jadeja might do with a few of Dhoni’s luck with the toss: since 2018 he received 37 of the 63, one of the best fee for any IPL aspect.