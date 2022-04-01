Fleming on the dew factor: ‘At no stage did CSK feel comfortable’
Coach says he’s happy with how lengthy they had been capable of keep within the sport in circumstances that actively favoured the chasing workforce
“If you looked earlier on, spinning options were taken out of play,” Fleming mentioned on the post-match press convention. “Because of the wetness, they played well. So, it was very hard for one: to grip the ball for a spinner and two: to be effective. Early on, we were one over short, but they played well.
“We all the time knew we needed to choose an over someplace. We had been hoping to have the ability to create sufficient of a run charge in the direction of the tip that we might squeeze somebody in. Whether that was one other spinner or a medium pacer, the choice was made within the center to make use of Dube they usually countered it properly. We all the time knew that one over was going to be pivotal. I feel they did as properly.”
“It’s fairly laborious fielding second in the mean time.”
Stephen Fleming, CSK coach
Much of CSK’s tactics over the years, especially at home, where they haven’t played since 2018, have revolved around spinners applying the choke in the middle. But injuries to key players have forced them to look for a plan B.
“I feel we have some younger guys in there,” Fleming said. “Mukesh was enjoying for the primary time, Deshpande has performed earlier than. I assumed it was actually robust. You cannot respect how moist that ball is, and the outfield is. It’s tough to get any aggressive play. I feel we had been bowling defensively from about 10 overs onwards. I assumed they hung in rather well and began rather well in robust circumstances.”
With the bat, it was another innings very unlike the Super Kings. They used to be the consolidate-early-build base-accelerate team but have now got enough resources to start hitting out from ball one. For all their batting prowess though, Fleming only knew 210 was just “about par in circumstances that in the mean time very a lot favour the workforce batting second”.
“We did properly to get to 210, however we had been all the time practical that it was going to get tougher because the night time went on. We labored very laborious to remain within the sport. Defensively, I assumed we had been nice. After 10 overs, we knuckled down and had been incredible to remain within the sport. It’s fairly laborious fielding second in the mean time.
“We knew we had to be really accurate. At no stage did we feel comfortable. And that showed in our fielding as well, the conditions were really wet. The guys hung in there defensively very well, proud of the effort.”
Would he have held again one over of Dwayne Bravo on the finish, whereas bowling Dube or one of many spinners for one more over within the center?
“It’s hypothetical,” Fleming thundered. “You go back and do 20-30 of these scenarios. After the spinners were ineffective, we knew we had a hole. We did very well to push it as far as we could. I’m not one to dissect the game like that. I’ll back the decision-makers in the middle, who did the best job they could.”
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo