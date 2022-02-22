Flexibility will be the key for T20 World Cup: Rahul Dravid | Cricket News – Times of India

says it will be significant that gamers adapt to totally different positions as India sit up for T20

KOLKATA: Flexibility will maintain the important thing as India sit up for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this yr. Batting positions will likely be decided by conditions and never set concepts.As Rahul Dravid stated, this format requires taking dangers. The coach indicated India will proceed with experiments, permitting gamers to get acquainted with this flexibility. And in fact, it additionally helps in build up a second line.“We need to have a certain amount of flexibility in T20s and that has been communicated to the players,” Dravid stated.“You cannot be predictable in T20 cricket. You need to have the left-right combinations sometimes. We have told the players that they may be moved around and they have responded well. Certainly in the middle-order, we want to improve. Especially batting first, we need to have a good total and sometime s you need to have that flexibility when you want to take down a particular bowler. You need to have the right people batting in a really short game,” Dravid stated. Venkatesh Iyer is one participant who has tailored to Dravid’s thought of flexibility fairly comfortably. More used to opening the batting, he has been known as upon to bat at No. 6. And he has delivered fairly nicely, Sunday’s 19-ball 35 being an instance.“He (Iyer) has had a very good series,” Dravid stated. “We had given him clarity about what we want. He plays a slightly different role for his franchise in Kolkata, but we told him what we expected from him. There was no place in the top three, so we challenged him by giving him a different position and he has been improving. His bowling is coming along quite well too,” Dravid reckoned.Dravid would need a nearer have a look at quite a few gamers earlier than the World Cup, however does not need to “cast his net too wide”. He is extra inclined to giving a number of gamers extra sport time. “By the time we get to the World Cup, we want to have youngsters who have played in 10 to 15 games,” he burdened.