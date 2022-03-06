Flight attendant shares video of parents’ reaction when they see her on job

Parents really feel the proudest every time their youngsters do effectively in life. Videos of oldsters being pleased with their youngsters’ achievements are at all times such a delight to observe. Like this video shared on Instagram by a flight attendant who meets her dad and mom on a flight she was working. She shared her interplay together with her dad and mom and it’s the sweetest factor to observe.

The video was shared by Sheetal Sharma Rajput on her Instagram profile. She shared that she has been in aviation for over 9 years however this flight was probably the most particular for her. Her dad and mom had been travelling on the identical flight and so they weren’t conscious that she was working that flight.

“I caught their reaction and I cannot express my feelings that how proud I am today. This was always a dream and it just came true today. Blessed beyond measures, and the way my dad says “aagai” (in Punjabi) he means you got here on flight. His smile reaches his eyes as they shine seeing me on flight, made me so comfortable. Most happiest day of my life as we speak. Their smiles and happiness is price all years I’ve spent in aviation,” she wrote within the caption.

The video was uploaded on February 23 and it has acquired over 2.5 million views up to now, making it viral.

Watch the video beneath:

“I must have watched your video at least 10 times and trying to relive my own moment with my parents during one of the flights they took when I was leading the set of crew. Parents are the cutest! I could not have imagined your dad has a moustache underneath the mask,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Wow your parents must be so proud na. I wish I make my parents that happy in my life,” stated one other.

What do you concentrate on this cute response from dad and mom?